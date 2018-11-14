This Forever 21 x The Grinch Collection Will Make Your Heart Grow 3 Sizes This Year

Christmas is my thing. I start decorating in November, I always make sure to bust out my best, most festive outfits for holiday parties, and I keep Christmas songs on repeat all month long. I'm basically a character plucked straight out of Whoville without the cute button nose and intricate hairstyle. And just like any good Who, I gasp at the idea that there are some people who don't care to do all the holiday activities I do. But luckily, this Forever 21 x The Grinch collection is so good, it could make even the grumpiest of holiday goers sing the high notes.

Forever 21 and the production company Illumination have collaborated on a massive 40-piece collection in honor of the new animated version of Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, and it's nothing I could've expected. While you're sure to find the token "ugly" Christmas sweater in this lineup, the majority of the pieces are actually super edgy and trendy. From matching two-piece sets to comfy checkered joggers, there really is something in the collection for everyone. And no, believe it or not, everything isn't green and red, and you won't find a single Christmas tree motif. I promise your favorite pieces will be totally wearable far past the holiday season.

Sizes in the collection range from XS to 3X and prices start at $2 and go up to $50. With prices like that, you might even find it in your Grinch heart to gift all your friends.

Two-Piece Sets

These matching sets have a '90s, Cher Horowitz feel to them, but they're also cool enough to catch the eye of even the most dedicated hypebae.

The Grinch Print Pullover ($28; forever21.com)

The Grinch Print Joggers ($25; forever21.com)

The Grinch Print Checkered Sweatshirt ($25; forever21.com)

The Grinch Print Checkered Joggers ($25; forever21.com)

The Grinch Graphic Knit Top ($20; forever21.com)

The Grinch Graphic Knit Shorts ($13; forever21.com)

The Grinch Waffle Knit Top ($20; forever21.com)

The Grinch Waffle Knit Shorts ($13; forever21.com)

Not-So-Ugly Holiday Sweaters

Whether you're into the traditional-inspired fair isle prints or something a bit more modern, Forever 21 has got you covered.

The Grinch Faux Shearling Graphic Hoodie ($30; forever21.com)

The Grinch Graphic Top ($20; forever21.com)

The Grinch Fair Isle Sweater ($35; forever21.com)

The Grinch Striped-Sleeve Sweater ($35; forever21.com)

The Grinch Hooded Plush Pullover Jacket ($50; forever21.com)

T-Shirts

Pair them with jeans, pair them with skirts. Wear them with sweats, wear them 'til it hurts.

The Grinch Striped Graphic Tee ($15; forever21.com)

The Grinch Graphic Tee ($18; forever21.com)

The Grinch Merry Whatever Graphic Tee ($15; forever21.com)

Grinchy Accessories

Here are all those extras you need to tie your holiday-ready outfits together.

The Grinch Beanie ($15; forever21.com)

The Grinch Checkered Print Beanie ($15; forever21.com)

The Grinch Crew Socks ($15; forever21.com)

The Grinch Striped Embroidered Oblong Scarf ($15; forever21.com)

The Grinch Plush Jumpsuit ($40; forever21.com)

The Grinch Slippers ($18; forever21.com)

The entire collection is already available for purchase on forever21.com. So, as the Grinch would say, "Merry whatever!"