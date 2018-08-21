When making a wish in your middle school diary, it's important to be very specific. Even when you think what your wishing for is totally self explanatory! Basically, a good rule of thumb is to explain your wish in as much detail as possible. Don't believe me? Well, take Priyanka M.'s Tweet about wishing back in middle school that she would one day get to spend eternity with Nick Jonas as an example. You see, the Priyanka I'm referring to is not Priyanka Chopra... AKA the famous actress Jonas has actually decided to spend the rest of his life with.

No, she's a normal person like you and I. Back in her middle school days, Priyanka, now 21, made a wish in her diary that she would eventually marry the third-youngest Jonas brother. Unfortunately, she forgot to specify which Priyanka she hoped Jonas would marry one day. So, while her wish technically did come true, it wasn't exactly what she had in mind. Classic mixup.

She detailed the cautionary tale in a hilarious tweet:

Dear Universe,

When I wrote "Nick Jonas + Priyanka 4ever" in my middle school journal I meant something else but go off I guess.

While Priyanka could be holding a grudge against her middle school crush and/or the universe for the mixup, she's decided to, instead, be happy for the newly engaged couple.

She tells Elite Daily that having her middle school crush marry a South Asian woman who just so happens to also be named Priyanka really means a lot for her and other Asian-American people who grew up in the heyday of the Jonas Brothers.

"The Jonas Brothers were huge at a really formative time for a lot of us," she said in an email. "But in particular I think this time was around the time that a lot of Asian-American kids started to understand that to grow up Asian-American contains a level of foreignness still, regardless of if you've lived here your entire life. While this isn't a universal experience, I think it rings true for a lot of people."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Your name is never on one of those touristy keychains, substitute teachers always hesitate before saying your name if they attempt it at all, Starbucks is a nightmare," she continues. "Thankfully, I grew up around many Asian-Americans and I was never bullied or ostracized for my culture, but there was always a feeling that this part of you was different and perpetually at odds with what was seen as 'American.'"

"I think Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' engagement is almost a little ironic (for lack of a better word) for a lot of South Asian-Americans because here is one of the biggest stars from our childhood (a childhood that many of us spent trying to erase a lot of our identity) marrying someone who so clearly embraces South Asian-ness in a very clearly South Asian way," she tells us. "It's exciting, and it feels like a happy ending for the kid that's still inside us."

