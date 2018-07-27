Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Are Reportedly Engaged & I'm So Overwhelmed With Joy

What a time to be alive, people! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are reportedly engaged. The couple, according to People, has pulled an Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson and gotten engaged after just a few months of dating, but hey, at this point, bring it on. I'm ready for ALL of the celebrity engagements! Nothing can surprise me now!! Elite Daily reached out to Chopra and Jonas' teams for comment on this report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

People reports that Jonas proposed to Chopra on her 36th birthday on July 18 while they were visiting London together. The ring, however, he reportedly bought while still in the U.S. Get this: Nick Jonas reportedly shut down an entire Tiffany's in New York City in order to pick out the ring. Giving me all the Sweet Home Alabama vibes, Nicholas!! Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Jonas brought Chopra into the Tiffany's and said "pick one" when all the lights came on... that only happens to Reese Witherspoon. But the source told People that Jonas and Chopra are over-the-moon happy.

“They are so happy,” the source said. Um, yeah! They should be! Chopra is marrying a freaking Jonas Brother and Jonas is marrying Priyanka Freaking Chopra! While this is v happy news for the couple, it also means the final Jo Bro is off the market, and the collective hearts of all of their former fangirls are breaking all over Twitter.

Plz respect their privacy at this difficult time.

Jonas and Chopra have only been dating for a couple of months. They were seen going on dates in May and have apparently been attached at the hip ever since, seeing as Jonas brought Chopra as his date to his cousin's wedding and Chopra brought Jonas to India to meet her family. People reports that things got really serious, really fast after they both met the families. Another source told People, “His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her."

The couple hasn't confirmed or denied the news themselves just yet, but the director of a film Chopra was set to star in tweeted something that seems like a very obvious clue. On July 26, Ali Abbas Zafar (the director of Bharat) tweeted, "Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @ Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @ priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life." The Nick of time? Messaged received.

Chopra also posted a video to her Instagram a few days after her birthday thanking fans for the birthday wishes. In the video, she said it was a "very, very special birthday."

Could it be that the reason this particular birthday was "very, very special" is because Nick Jonas proposed to you on your birthday, Priyanka?! I think we cracked this case, fam.

Congratulations to the happy couple! But most importantly, congratulations to Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner for becoming sisters-in-law. What. A. Pair.