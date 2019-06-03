Y'all know that Priyanka Chopra got hitched to Nick Jonas late last year, right? I mean, you'd have had to, I don't know... slipped into some lava or whatever to miss something that over-the-top major — especially because the couple shared endless Insta posts from before, during, and after the big multi-day event. They tied the knot in not one but two ceremonies in India over the course of three days back in early December, and both of them were legit lavish. So, of course, Chopra photo-bombed our Insta feeds with all the stunning images. Some fans then dragged the former Quantico star for going too far. But Priyanka Chopra's response to critics saying she "overshared" her wedding was absolutely perfect, you guys! Because TBH, if I was the one marrying a Jonas Brother I probs woulda posted way more than she did!

Anyhoo, in an interview with The Sunday Times, Chopra stood by her decision to serve up aspirational pic after aspirational pic to her 41.2 million followers.

"If I wasn’t a famous person and I’d just got married, don’t you think my Insta would have photos of me and my husband?" she challenged. "Just because I’m famous, don’t I have the ability to be proud of being a newlywed without people saying that I’m using my marriage? I gave up my right to privacy when I became a public person, it’s the deal you make with the devil. But trust me, there are lots of things I still keep personal."

Chopra also revealed that while Jonas, his brother Joe, and Joe's wife, Sophie Turner, were all furious about that one (now-deleted) article that called her a "global scam artist" who was using Jonas for her own gain, she chose not to let it bother her.

"I thought, ‘I’m having a great moment," she explained. "Nothing is going to burst my bubble."

