I love a good Nick Jonas romance. The boy likes to keep us on our toes. Ever since he was linked to actress Priyanka Chopra, fans have been obsessed with their banter and behavior including how they interact on social media. No matter their 10-year age gap, these two are Adorable with a capital A. Priyanka Chopra's comment on Nick Jonas' Instagram is straight out of that Flirting 101 book from 8th-grade and I am all about it.

The pair were first linked around Memorial Day weekend when a source confirmed to US Weekly it was totally on between the "chains" singer and Quantico actress. According to the magazine, they spent the holiday weekend together and attended the Beauty and the Beast Live concert at the Hollywood Bowl on May 25. (Nothing says romance like Beauty and the Beast. Let's be real). At the time, an insider claimed, "They're dating and it's brand new," adding, "It's a good match and they are both interested in each other." Elite Daily reached out to Jonas and Chopra's teams for comment on the reports, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

But their "interest" in each other is quite clear, to say the least. In fact, they haven't been very discrete with their flirtation, like, at all. After the show, they were spotted at a Los Angeles Dodgers came and a source told US, “Priyanka and Nick were talking really closely and were very smiley and very happy." The witness added, “They weren’t trying to be private as they were in a pretty public place, but they were talking to people around them, sitting closely and they both just seemed super happy.” Elite Daily reached out to Chopra and Jonas’ teams for comment on this report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Shortly after, Jonas upped the flirtation game and commented on an Instagram picture of Chopra eating a burger with her friends. He wrote, "That smile" and added a heart emoji.

Well, it kind of seems like Instagram commenting is their preferred flirtation method. In the early morning hours of June 6, Jonas posted a video of himself hanging out with a sweet little koala bear. (According to his geotag, he's currently in Sydney, Australia, which explains the time stamp.) Chopra wasted no time playing it cool and commented, "Who is cuter? lol."

L. O. L. (My vote is the koala, but that's just me.)

What did I tell ya? 8th-grade Flirtation 101.

Despite how out-of-nowhere this relationship feels, it sounds like there's actually been an ongoing courtship for some time. The two attended the 2017 Met Gala together rocking the same designer, which initially sparked romance rumors. Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel asked Chopra about the Gala date though she claimed there was nothing romantic going on. Kimmel point-blank asked, "Are you dating Nick Jonas? Isn’t he like 11 years old?"

Chopra jokingly responded, "We were both wearing Ralph Lauren and we decided to go together. I didn’t ask his age. 11? I did not know that." She added,

Yeah, we were on the same table and we already know each other. So he was like, ‘Hey, you wanna go together?’ And I was like ‘Yeah, okay, let’s go together.’ It ended up working out.

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

Ah yes, the classic "boy takes girl to Met Gala" move. I know it well.

I don't know what the next plot twist will be in this romance but I know I am keeping my eyes firmly locked on their Instagram feeds.

Young love, am I right?

