Just hours after reports claimed that Meghan Markle is reportedly over the moon about BFF Priyanka Chopra's reported engagement to Nick Jonas, Us Weekly is now reporting that their significant others, aka Prince Harry and the former JoBro, might have already met. According to the publication, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reportedly had a double date with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shortly after they got engaged, and I'd totally crash. If this is true, it pretty much confirms that the pair are bestie goals, and it gives me hope that the newest member of the royal family will be making an appearance at their star-studded nuptials.

While it's best to take all reports of this kind with a grain of salt, here's why their alleged double date actually makes sense. Per Us Weekly, the rendezvous occurred last week at one of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's country homes located in Oxfordshire, England. Considering that the reportedly engaged Chopra and Jonas had already crossed the pond in London for the reported proposal, it would have been a short trip to go meet up with an old friend and her new husband. In fact, I'd be surprised if they didn't swing by. Elite Daily reached out to Chopra and Jonas' teams for comment on the reported engagement but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While the rest of the details on the apparent meeting are slim, it would make sense that Chopra would want to introduce her beau to her longtime friend. After all, the Quantico star attended Markle and Prince Harry's highly-publicized May 19 wedding with Abigail Spencer as her plus one, not Jonas. Plus, if Markle had actually met the "Jealous" crooner, that would totally explain why she would reportedly be completely on board and "very excited" by the news, per reports by E! News.

Unfortunately, Us Weekly doesn't provide us any more details on the apparent meet-up, but I can only imagine the riveting conversations the foursome had catching up over tea, crumpets, and scones. I'm still waiting on my invite to the party, but I'm sure they discussed newlywed life, marriage, and the like. Who better to give Chopra and Jonas advice on life as newlyweds and surviving a very public engagement than the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex? From the sounds of it, Meghan's definitely got her bestie's back.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And while Chopra and Jonas have known each other for a while now, they only recently became inseparable in the past two months, which happens to be right around the time when the actress attended the royal wedding. I'm not going so far as to call Markle a matchmaker, but I'd like to think that she had something to do with things getting more serious between the couple.

Us Weekly also reports via an inside source that Jonas and Chopra reportedly “want to get married very soon" so the world won't have long to wait to see if there's a royal cameo at the wedding. Judging from the sweet essay that Chopra penned for TIME when Markle and Prince Harry got engaged, something tells me that the former Suits star wouldn't hesitate to return the favor with a heartwarming toast of her own.