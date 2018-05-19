Priyanka Chopra Is At The Royal Wedding & Having Major Drama With Her Dress

Happy royal wedding day, and what a ride it’s been! Millions of people around the world are tuning in to watch Prince Harry marry Meghan Markle on May 19, and with hundreds of friends and family members in attendance, this royal wedding has definitely been one for the books. While Harry and Meghan did invite some famous friends, Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding has been highly anticipated by fans of the Quantico actress stateside. And it’s not surprising — but what is hilarious is that Chopra revealed on Instagram that she's having serious drama with her wedding outfit.

On a May 3 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Chopra said that she still did not know who she was going to the royal wedding with, but did say there was “a decision pending on that.” I'm intrigued. She also said she didn’t know what she was going to wear, telling Cohen she hadn’t been fitted yet, but was more worried about wearing a hat to the event. And, as of Friday, May 18, at night, it looks like Chopra still didn't know what she was wearing. LOL.

“I’m more stressed out about wearing a small hat,” she told Cohen. “How do those things stay on?” Good question. In an April interview with People Now, when asked what the last thing she Googled was, she said a friend had recommended she wear a fascinator, and that she admittedly had no idea what that was. (But like, same.)

“So I have to wear a hat at this thing I’m going to soon, and a friend of mine recommended a fascinator, and I didn’t know what that meant,” she said. “So I Googled, ‘What is the meaning of a fascinator.’ Apparently it’s one of those small little hats that fit your head.” Chopra didn’t disclose what the “thing” she was going to was, but it’s safe to assume it was, in fact, the royal wedding. How could she not be invited? Chopra and Markle have been friends since 2016.

Shortly before Prince Harry arrived, Priyanka rolled in alongside Suits actress Abigail Spencer. She donned a stunning, light lavender two-piece suit with a lavender hat, embellished with tiny crystals and purple flowers. So not exactly a fascinator, but she pulled it off flawlessly. Looks like her Googling paid off!

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On The Wendy Williams Show in May 2017, she said she’d known Markle for “about two years now,” Bustle reports. “We randomly met at a party and got on really well.” A few months later, she told People that they “bonded as actors. We just became friends, like two girls would.” The Elle Women In Television dinner was held in Jan. 2016, and both Chopra and Markle (who starred in Suits until April 2018) both attended. It would make sense that they’d meet, and hit it off at, an event geared toward empowering women.

Back in Sept. 2017, Chopra gushed about Markle to Entertainment Tonight, particularly in regards to her Markle's Vanity Fair cover and interview, which focused heavily on her roll as Prince Harry’s girlfriend, and less about her own philanthropic efforts and professional achievements.

“I mean, she’s on the cover of Vanity Fair,” Chopra said. “It would have been nice to write about her not just her boyfriend. I’m just saying. I mean, she’s an actor, she’s an activist, she’s a philanthropist. I mean, she does so much more.” She also called it “a little sexist,” saying, “Look, I’m a feminist and I love boys, okay… The only thing I’m saying is that there needs to be a certain sense of equality where a woman is not just a plus one, you know? It’s nice to be your own identity too.”

And although rumors were swirling that Chopra would be a bridesmaid in the biggest wedding of year (of the decade, probably, right up there with Will and Kate’s), she denied them in an April interview with People Now, confirming that she is not a bridesmaid but was still really, really excited for her friend.

“It’s not just going to be life-changing for both of them, it’s life-changing for the world that needs to see strong women as icons, and I think Meghan has the potential to be that,” she said.

If you didn’t already think that Chopra is, like, the greatest best friend and cheerleader to Markle, the gushing continued, with her calling Markle “just a really real girl.”

“She’s a girl’s girl,” she continued. “She’s a really relatable young woman who is concerned about the world just like you and I are. That’s what I love the most about her. I feel like her authenticity is what’s going to make her really stand out in this new life she’s going to take on.”