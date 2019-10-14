It's hard to believe it's already been a year since Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank said: "I do." Princess Eugenie’s one-year anniversary Instagram for Jack Brooksbank makes it clear that the two love birds are still on cloud nine, 365 days after walking down the aisle. (Looking extremely chic, if I do say so myself.) Even before this royal couple officially tied the knot, Eugenie was extremely vocal about the amazing love she has for Jack. In an article published just days before her wedding, Eugenie opened up to British Vogue about how getting to spend her life with Jack was the most important part of getting married, from her perspective.

"I’m not stressed at all," Eugenie told British Vogue. "It’s very nerve-wracking because you want it to be perfect but then you [realize] that you’re going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters." Eeep! That's why it's not one bit surprising that Eugenie used her and Brooksbank's first anniversary as an opportunity to reflect on their wedding day. On Saturday, Oct. 12, the Princess posted an Instagram video that documented their special day. “This was the greatest day of my life...forever and always!” Eugenie captioned the post. “Happy one year anniversary, my Jack!!” The video tribute focused on the most memorable moments of their wedding, complete with voiceovers of the couple exchanging their vows.

Jack and Eugenie's wedding took place on Oct. 12, 2018, in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. In case you missed it, rest assured the event was just as decadent and royal as you'd imagine. The guest list included an impressive roster of celebs, in addition to family and friends.

Although marrying into royalty might sound stressful, the royal family was extremely supportive of the couple's decision to tie the knot. "Jack is an absolutely outstanding young man and Eugenie and he have got to know each other over a number of years, and I’m really thrilled for them," wrote Prince Andrew on Twitter, shortly after the couple announced their engagement. "I’m just completely overjoyed for them and wish them every happiness."

Even though they may have come from different backgrounds, Eugenie told BBC News that she is also very close with Jack's family. “As happy as Jack is to support me and love my family, I’m just as happy to support his family," she told the news outlet. "They’re really, really wonderful people. They’ve been so lovely this whole time. Seven years, you get to know people pretty well. They’re already sort of parents and a big brother."

At this point, it's clear that Eugenie and Jack seem as in love as ever, and it's so sweet to watch their love grow. I can't wait to see them grow old together and live a lifetime of happiness. In the meantime, can someone please do everyone a favor and start a petition requesting a custom wedding recap video from Meghan and Harry's special day? I'm honestly confused about why this isn't a requirement.