All eyes may be on Prince Harry and princess-to-be Meghan Markle during the royal wedding, but royal fans are also super excited to get another rare moment from the young Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Prior to the big day, a ton of people were wondering the same thing: What is Princess Charlotte's role in the royal wedding? Despite rumors about how the young princess might be involved in the big day, the royal family kept quiet on officially revealing any details until just before the ceremony started on Saturday, May 19. But now, we finally know exactly how the youngest royals will take part in welcoming their new aunt into the family, and it could not have been more perfect.

Ahead of the royal wedding, Prince Harry's office confirmed that Prince George would serve as one of the page boys at the wedding, and Princess Charlotte will be one of Meghan Markle's bridesmaids, per CBC News. Markle has reportedly made the decision to have all her bridesmaids be children, and has chosen to forgo a maid of honor, saying that she could not choose between her multiple close friends. Three-year-old Princess Charlotte's fellow bridesmaids will be: Harry's goddaughters Florence van Cutsem (3) and Zalie Warren (2), Markle's goddaughter's Remi and Rylan Litt (6 and 7), and the four-year-old daughter of Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney, Ivy Mulroney. Mulroney's two sons Brian and John Mulroney (both 7) will be page boys with Prince George, along with Harry's godson Jasper Dyer (6).

Before Kensington Palace confirmed Prince George and Princess Charlotte's roles in the wedding, pretty much everyone was assuming that they would be the page boy and the flower girl, respectively. Not only were royal experts almost assuring us that George and Charlotte would fill the page boy and flower girl parts at the wedding, but even to the most casual fans, they just seemed like the obvious roles for the young prince and princess to take. After all, everyone familiar with weddings knows that the ring bearer and flower girl are the parts reserved for the youngest family members. I guess we assumed half correctly, since George will be a page boy, but there is still no flower girl officially revealed to be part of the ceremony.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The flower girl traditionally leads the procession at the beginning of the wedding ceremony, dropping flower petals from a basket onto the aisle. As the name denotes, the role is normally given to a young female family member. The page boy has a less specific role. In some ceremonies, the page boy is referred to as the ring bearer, and is entrusted with carrying the wedding bands down the aisle on a pillow. In other capacities, the page boy is given the task of carrying the bride's train as she walks down the aisle.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding will be the first time that the public has seen Prince George and Princess Charlotte since the birth of their newborn brother Prince Louis last month. Prince William led his children into the hospital where his wife Duchess Kate Middleton gave birth to her third child on April 23. Of course, since he is still so young, Prince Louis will not make an appearance at Meghan and Harry's royal wedding on Saturday, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

While the main event of the day will be seeing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle proclaim their love and officially tie the knot, getting to see more of the adorable Prince George and Princess Charlotte is a definite cherry on top for fans of the royals.