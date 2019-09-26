It's like the universe knew it's been far too long since fans of the Royal Family got their wedding fix, but the wait for some seriously glamorous nuptial planning is over. Princess Beatrice of York and her boyfriend, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, announced their engagement on Sept. 26, and if that news wasn't exciting enough, there is an incredibly sweet and romantic detail to add: Edoardo actually helped design Princess Beatrice’s engagement ring, alongside British jewelry house Shaun Leane. Folks, he crushed it.

The ring's design "appears to be a central round or cushion cut diamond flanked by diamond baguettes," reported Town & Country. According to Shaun Leane's Instagram, it's made from platinum and diamonds, representing "a fusion of Victorian and Art Deco designs and is accompanied by two additional matching bands in the distinctive Shaun Leane aesthetic." Leane also shared how honored he was to work with the Edoardo to create the ring and be a part of such a special moment in their lives. "The bespoke experience was a beautiful journey; from imagining the design with Edoardo to the crafting of the finished rings. Being able to incorporate both Edoardo and Princess Beatrice’s characters into the design has resulted in a unique ring that represents their love and lives entwining," Leane wrote on Instagram.

Beatrice and Edoardo have had a bit of a whirlwind romance. Although The Express reports they have known each other for years, as Edoardo's step father had close ties Beatrice's parents Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, before he passed away in 2011, their relationship only began last year at, get this, Princess Eugenie's wedding. The couple was engaged earlier in September while the two were in Italy, according to the Palace. I guess it's just proof that when you know, you know. And according to their joint statement, they could not be more thrilled about this next chapter in their lives together. “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement," they wrote. "We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to actually be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

Princess Eugenie joined in the couple's happiness by taking their engagement photos and expressed how delighted she is for their future as well, writing "I'm so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It's been a long time coming and you two are meant to be" on her Instagram.

What can I say, I just love a royal wedding, with all the pomp, circumstance, and hats. Oh the hats. Fortunately, we don't have to wait too long for these two to head down the aisle. According to the official statement from Buckingham Palace, the couple are set to wed sometime in 2020 with additional details to be announced "in due course." In the meantime, we can all keep busy by just get lost gazing into that engagement ring. Well done Edoardo, well done.