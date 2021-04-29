Believe it or not, it's been a decade since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tied the knot. (Um, how is that possible?) To celebrate the special occasion, Kensington Palace released new portraits of the couple taken by photographer Chris Floyd, and Prince William's rumored 10-year anniversary gift for Kate Middleton may have made it into the shots as well. According to The Sun, the never-before-seen necklace worn by Kate in the portraits is an Asprey Daisy Heritage Pendant, which features individually-set diamond petals with a pavé diamond center, all set in 18-karat white gold. The cost: a casual $12,350.

The Cambridges haven't confirmed whether the necklace is actually an anniversary present, but IMO, an elaborate gift is pretty uncharacteristic for these two, as Kate and Will typically celebrate their wedding anniversary in a low-key way. For their first anniversary in 2012, Will and Kate spent the weekend in Suffolk, where they rang in their anniversary from a pub after attending the wedding of Kate's friend, Hannah Gillingham, the day before. On their second anniversary, Kate went out to greet children at a hospice center, and two years later, the Duchess was nearly a week overdue with Princess Charlotte on April 29, finally giving birth just three days later.

Last year, for their ninth wedding anniversary, the Cambridges spent April 29 in isolation due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and it seems like their 10-year celebrations are being kept just as low-key... save for that very extra diamond necklace Will may have given Kate. Perhaps Will didn't think the traditional 10-year anniversary gift of tin wasn't snazzy enough for his lady.

In addition to their adorbs photoshoot (and glimpse of Kate's new bling), Will and Kate also blessed the public with a cute video filmed by videographer Will Warr, which featured their whole fam. They shared the video on Twitter along with the caption, "Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C." My heart!

Amid controversy following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, Kate and Will's bond has reportedly been stronger than ever. A source for Us Weekly even claimed Kate has been "her husband's pillar of strength" throughout backlash aimed at the royal family. "They lean on each other for support during difficult times and will talk through their problems," the insider claimed back in March, adding that the two have a "strong, solid marriage." And though Will and Kate's body language following the interview initially looked a bit tense, they seem as loved-up as ever in their anniversary portraits and video.

Here's hoping these two continue to lean on each other (and surprise each other with lavish gifts) for years to come.