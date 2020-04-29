It doesn't matter whether you're a commoner or straight-up royalty — celebrating a special occasion in quarantine can be kind of... well, lame. Without the ability to invite over guests, go out to dinner, or even buy a new outfit (unless you ordered it a month in advance to ensure it arrives on time), all you can really do is, like, enjoy quality time with your loved ones. Boring. But apparently, that's how Will and Kate prefer to celebrate, even under normal circumstances. Prince William and Kate Middleton's reported anniversary tradition is incredibly chill, and apparently, they're keeping the tradition alive for their ninth (!!!) wedding anniversary.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (along with their three children) are currently staying in their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, and — according to People — spending April 29 in isolation is nothing new to them. In fact, ever since their 2011 wedding at Westminster Abbey in London, the couple has celebrated their anniversary privately — though this year, they don't really have a choice in the matter. Save for their second wedding anniversary, when Kate went out to greet children at a hospice center, the two have always spent the day together away from prying eyes, and TBH, I'm not at all surprised.

While their wedding anniversary has always been a relatively quiet affair, the royal couple has had been some... unusual celebrations over the years, aside from Kate's hospice center visit in 2013. For their first anniversary in 2012, William and Kate spent the weekend in Suffolk, where they rang in their anniversary from a pub after attending the wedding of Kate's friend, Hannah Gillingham, the day before. On their fourth wedding anniversary in 2015, the Duchess was nearly a week overdue with Princess Charlotte, finally giving birth just three days later. And now, for their ninth anniversary, they're stuck in quarantine, but I have a feeling they don't really mind.

Though William and Kate didn't divulge any details about how they'd be spending the big day, they did share a wedding photo on the official Kensington Palace social media pages, which they captioned, "Nine years ago today — thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding anniversary!" The tradition gift for the ninth wedding anniversary is pottery, so perhaps the special occasion will give Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis the opportunity to do some arts and crafts.