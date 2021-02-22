Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprised the entire world on Feb. 19 by announcing they're officially stepping down from their royal roles. Since they'll finally be able to do as they please moving forward, fans congratulated the couple for embarking on a new chapter together. It was definitely a huge moment of celebration for fans, but the same thing couldn't be said about the Sussexes' family members, who were apparently not happy about the move. Prince William's reported reaction to Meghan and Harry quitting being royals is a lot to take in.

The couple initially stepped back from their royal duties in January 2020, explaining they would no longer be financially dependent on the British monarchy. "We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," the two said at the time, adding they would split their time between the United Kingdom and North America for their son Archie's sake.

Days after Meghan and Harry announced on Feb. 14, 2021, that they're expecting a second child, Buckingham Palace revealed they're officially quitting being working senior royals. Their statement said the queen had "written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the Royal Family, it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service."

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Soon afterward, a spokesperson for the couple shared a statement very obviously referencing the Queen's. It said Meghan and Harry "remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world" regardless of their roles because "we can all live a life of service. Service is universal."

Apparently, this didn't sit well with Prince William, who was reportedly "really sad and genuinely shocked" by the couple's reply. According to The Sunday Times, a source close to Prince William said he was "very upset by what has happened," and found the Sussexes' actions "insulting and disrespectful." Another source close to the family agreed, saying, "You don't answer the Queen back — it's just not done." Elite Daily reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment on these reports, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Things aren't looking good for the royal family, but fans shouldn't worry, because sources predict Prince William and Harry's relationship "will heal in time."

Here's hoping fans get a more positive update soon!