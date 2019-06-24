Is it just me, or is there news of a celebrity engagement every other week? If you've been keeping track, it's time to tally another one, and this time it's royal-adjacent. According to the Sunday Times, one of Prince William's best friends, Thomas van Straubenzee is reportedly engaged to a teacher who works at none other than Prince George's school, Thomas's Battersea in London. Her name is Lucy Lanigan-O'Keeffe, and she's the outdoor learning and mindfulness teacher. She's also the assistant head teacher at Thomas's Clapham school.

Naturally, the question on all of our minds is: Did little Prince George have a hand in introducing the couple? Well, considering he's five years old, the answer is, probably not. It's a bit more likely that the couple crossed paths through another avenue. Unfortunately, the specific details of how their romance came to be haven't been announced, but I can only hope it was just as cute as Prince George playing matchmaker. Elite Daily reached out to representatives for the royal family and to van Straubenzee for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now, I'm not totally sure what outdoor learning and mindfulness looks like as part of a school curriculum, but TBH, it sounds like a very lit program and my inner five-year-old is definitely jealous. According to the Irish website, Independent, Lanigan-O'Keeffe is from Kilkenny, a town in Leinster province situated in southern Ireland. She's also the sister of Olympic pentathlete Arther Lanigan-O'Keeffe. Van Straubenzee is a real-estate agent and property mogul, noted The Sun. He and Prince William must be very close, because he's also godfather to Princess Charlotte, who's reportedly also going to start school at Thomas's Battersea in September 2019.

Although the majority of their relationship has unfolded in private, a source close to the couple reportedly told Daily Mail in April 2019 that they were really hitting it off. "They are very happy and have been going out for some months now," the insider reportedly told Daily Mail. "It’s a serious relationship."

According to the publication, this actually won't be van Straubenzee's first marriage. Back in 2013, he married Lady Melissa Percy. Princes William and Harry were both in attendance and reportedly served as ushers, as well as Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and both of Prince Harry's ex-girlfriends, Chelsy Davy (who was reportedly a bridesmaid) and Cressida Bonas. After less than three years of marriage, Percy reportedly filed for divorce, according to Daily Mail.

Danny E. Martindale/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Times also divulged that Prince William is reportedly set to be an usher again, this time at Lanigan-O'Keeffe and van Straubenzee's upcoming nuptials. Prince George and Princess Charlotte will reportedly be part of the bridal party. We can only hope that more details about the couple continue to surface. At the moment, they have yet to publicly announce a date for the wedding, or even verbally confirm their engagement. So, in the meantime, we're just going to have to be patient and hope that more will be revealed within the coming months. Congrats to the happy couple!