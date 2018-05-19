There's been enough speculation as to what Meghan Markle would wear on her wedding day to make your head spin. Prince Harry's wedding suit, however, has gone largely undiscussed. While I agree that suits are generally way less exciting than dresses, much less wedding dresses (hence why I don't work at GQ), after looking into what British royal grooms typically wear, I actually became intrigued by the subject.

When Prince William got married he wore the uniform of Colonel, Irish Guards. Having recently been appointed to this position by The Queen, and seeing as he's a future monarch, the uniform was only appropriate.

The chances of Prince Harry following suit and wearing military attire were far less. As Alastair Bruce, Ceremonial Expert/Officer of Arms, explained to Cosmopolitan, "As Prince Harry is no longer a serving officer in the Armed Forces, it is unlikely he will wear a uniform. However he could, if he wishes, as he hold a special position as a Member of the Royal Family."

Prince Harry served as Captain of the British Army and Royal Marines so if he did decide to wear military dress, it would likely be the corresponding uniform. As Bruce explains, "If he wears a uniform it would probably be that of Captain in the Blues and Royals, part of the Household Cavalry Regiment, which was his uniform while serving. With this, he often selects the Army Air Corps light blue beret because he was an Apache helicopter pilot, memorably during his service in Afghanistan."

Bruce's best guess though? That Prince Harry would walk down the aisle in a rather tame look compared to that his brother wore on his own big day. "If they choose to marry in St George's Chapel, as the Earl of Wessex did, I would expect he would choose Morning Dress." Of course, we've known that Markle and Harry would indeed wed in St George's Chapel for some time now, so this is the look I've been expecting to see him in.

And finally, we know for sure. This morning, Prince Harry arrived at his wedding in military uniform, but not the red one that William wore for his wedding. Both boys were more dressed down in blue uniforms befitting the slightly toned down aspect of Harry's ceremony.

But more shocking: Harry broke with tradition and etiquette and wore a beard with his military uniform. It was a very cut back beard, one might compare it to George Michael's famous three-day scruff from the 1980s. But he was definitely sporting facial hair. His grandmother is probably silently disappointed in him. (She famously dislikes facial hair and wants Harry to shave.)

