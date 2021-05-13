Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's life together has changed immensely since tying the knot in May 2018. The couple has uprooted their UK life and moved to Montecito, California seeking a fresh start. And while they're living their best lives, Harry reflected on their long fight for privacy in a new interview. Prince Harry had secret dates with Meghan Markle when they first began dating and the story is adorable.

Being a prince and all, Harry's love life has always been of public interested. So when he began dating Meghan Markle in late 2016, they attempted to keep their romance on the low. As Harry hilariously explained on Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert, this included secret dates to the grocery store.

"The first time that Meghan and I met up for her to come and stay with me, we met up in a supermarket in London, pretending that we didn't know each other, so texting from the other end of the aisle," Harry recalled. "There were people looking at me, giving me all these weird looks and coming up and saying hi, whatever, and I was there texting her saying, 'Is this the right one?' She goes, 'No you want parchment paper.'"

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

These days, Harry and Meghan don't have to keep things so hush hush.

"Living here now, I can actually lift my head," Harry said, referring to his new life in California. " I feel different, my shoulders have dropped, so have hers. We can walk around feeling a little bit more free. I get to take Archie on the back of my bicycle."

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The podcast revealed how Harry really felt about life as a royal, and he even compared it to a dystopian film.

"It's a mix of the Truman Show and being in a zoo," he told Shepard. "The biggest issue for me was that, being born into it, you inherit the risk. You inherit every element of it without a choice. And because of the way the UK media are, they feel an ownership over you."

Sneaking around in secrecy is far from conventional, but it's sweet to see things worked out for Harry and Meghan nonetheless.