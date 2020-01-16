Prince Harry was all smiles at his first official engagement since he and Meghan Markle announced they would be taking a step back from their senior royal roles. Harry and Meghan were pretty forthcoming with explanations behind their big decision in their Instagram post announcing the news. However, when speaking to press on Jan. 16, Harry was a bit more tight-lipped. Prince Harry's response to questions about his future was reportedly so cheeky.

The appearance took place at Buckingham Palace, where Prince Harry was hosting the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws for men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments. (Prince Harry is a royal patron of the Rugby League.)

The Duke was said to be in high spirits during the outing, smiling and laughing the whole way through. And it sounds like Prince Harry wanted to keep things light and fun during the outing.

According to several royal reporters on-site, Prince Harry ignored questions about his and Meghan's future, laughing off the questions. Buckingham Palace did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the reports.

"Prince Harry ignored questions from the media in BP garden about how discussions are progressing on his and Meghan’s future," The Sun's royal correspondent Emily Andrews wrote on Twitter. "He had his back to the media but apparently laughed when the first question was asked. He’s still got his sense of humour!"

Harry and Meghan announced they would be taking a step back as senior members of the royal family on Jan. 8, a move that is nearly unprecedented.

The couple shared the surprising news via an official statement on the Royal Sussex Instagram, writing:

After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

Of course, Prince Harry has probably been spending a lot of time thinking about his future, even if he doesn't feel the need to share details with the world right now. There's a chance he may just not know what his family's next steps look like, exactly. He met with the Queen on Jan. 13 in an attempt to fine-tune some details, but, according to the Queen's statement about the meeting, they didn't nail anything down just yet.

Either way, shout out to Prince Harry for making this day all about the kids he was volunteering with, and steering the conversation away from his own life. Seeing as he's been under the lens more than ever this week, that's an impressive feat.