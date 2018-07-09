Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding extravaganza has been over for a while now. But just because the big day has passed doesn't mean that new details about the royal newlyweds' wedding can't still be revealed. There are still so many things that I want to know about this wedding, like where the honeymoon took place, who was the drunkest guest at the reception, and whether the Queen danced to ABBA. I don't know if the answers to those questions will ever be revealed, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding thank you notes were — and the message that the happy couple sent to those who celebrated with them was seriously super sweet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's thank you notes from their wedding were revealed, which were sent out from Kensington Palace, according to People. The notes, which were revealed on July 5, feature one of the couple's official wedding photos, which was captured by fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski. The stunning black-and-white image is pretty much the epitome of perfection, and I couldn't have picked a better photo for these notes if I tried.

Inside each note there was a message written on behalf of the newlyweds, expressing their gratitude for the cards and gifts that well-wishers had sent them for their big day. According to the Instagram account Royal Letters, the notes read,

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been overwhelmed by all the incredibly kind cards and letters they have received on the occasion of their Wedding and are so touched that you took the trouble to write as you did. It really was most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated by The Royal Highness who send you their very best wishes.

These notes from Markle and Prince Harry are as perfect as the wedding day itself. On May 19, Markle walked down the aisle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England to marry Prince Harry, officially becoming a member of the British royal family. The newly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked like perfection on their big day, and you could tell that these two are so incredibly in love. And the picture that they selected for their thank you notes perfectly captures the essence of that day — it was one that was filled with love and beauty. Waking up at the crack of dawn to watch these nuptials was so totally worth it, and I couldn't have asked for a better royal wedding viewing experience.

Considering how private the British royal family is, it's really refreshing to get to witness events like coronations and royal weddings. Televising these major milestones in the royals lives' brings them closer to the British people, as well as the rest of the world. But there's still so many details about this latest royal wedding that will likely never ever become known to the public. Although the full ceremony and romantic carriage ride through Windsor was televised, the Duke and Duchess' receptions (because of course they had two, one's just not enough) were kept private. As a overall fan of weddings, I want to know everything. What did the centerpieces look like? What was served for dinner? Were there any fun reception surprises? What did their first dance to "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" by Whitney Houston look like? Was the Queen a Dancing Queen?

Unfortunately, my bet is that if you weren't a guest you'll never know all of the answers to these burning royal wedding questions. So if the only new piece of information that I can get is a glimpse of Markle and Price Harry's thank you notes, I surely will take it. And if Kensington Palace wants to share any new pictures from either the receptions or the honeymoon, I certainly won't be mad if they do. Just saying.