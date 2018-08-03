Trying to make it for the long haul in a relationship is already hard enough as it is for regular people. And, while I can't speak from personal experience, I would have to imagine that trying to make your relationship last under intense media scrutiny would make it even a billion times more difficult. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship has existed under that very scrutiny ever since rumors of their relationship started swirling about back in 2016 but recent reports say that the newlyweds are finally ready to take a step back from the intense spotlight.

When it comes to living in the spotlight, these two have pretty much been the most intensely watched couple... ever. The American-British blend has made it so that media outlets from around the world have intensely watched and analyzed their every move as a couple.

While I'm sure being the two most famous people on the planet comes with its own set of perks, it appears as though the royal couple has officially grown tired of the spotlight. In fact, the pair has reportedly been spending more time in the Cotswolds for that very reason.

“They spend a lot of time in the Cotswolds, more than people realize. They are in the country way more than they are in London and they are enjoying a low-key and very domesticated start to married life,” one of their friends tells Vanity Fair. “Harry’s not around that much anymore. Meghan likes him to keep his diary clear at the weekends so they can be together in the countryside.”

In addition to Nottingham Cottage, AKA their permanent home in Kensington Palace, Vanity Fair reports the lovebirds are "currently renting a farmhouse cottage on the Great Tew Estate." If you're on you're way to the Cotswolds RN to try to snap a pic of the couple over at their new place, good luck. Locals tell the publication that their place is patrolled by armed security and cameras.

"It’s very clear they want to be private and left alone," one local told Vanity Fair. "The property is in the middle of woodland and you wouldn’t know it was there. It is very remote which is why they like it. It’s like a fortress. There’s a huge security presence, you can’t get close."

Vanity Fair reports the reasoning behind the decision to move out of the spotlight results from Prince Harry's concern over the hoopla surrounding his new bride. "He worries there is too much hysteria around Meghan and he wants to row back a bit," a source told the publication.

Even reporters are starting to notice Meghan being a little less available than she was before her nuptials.

"Royal rota journalists are being kept further away from [Meghan] than we were before the wedding. That means we can’t hear what she is saying," Tweeted Richard Palmer, a royal correspondent for the Daily Express. "If you can’t get direct quotes from members of the royal family that often makes for dull stories. You go up afterwards and ask what she said."

As sad as I am that I no longer will have the pleasure of living vicariously through every moment of my fav couple's life together, I'm happy that they're prioritizing what's best for their relationship.

