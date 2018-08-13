I don't know about you, but the first sight of autumn foliage gives me fall fever. If you're a festive person like me, you probably look forward to spicing things up at home with new decorations each season. Now is the time to break out the pumpkins, multi-colored leaves, cozy mason jars, and cinnamon-scented candles to give your place that autumn feel. Decor also helps glam up your dorm room or first apartment away from home. It can get a little expensive, so you should check out the pretty fall decor to buy on Amazon.

I love Amazon for how easy it is to stumble upon gems. Instead of going to the store, you literally just click away, and the stuff is sent directly to you. That can also be a bit dangerous if you're living on a budget, so I've gathered the best fall decor for you and your roomie that won't totally break the bank. Out of this list of fall items, you're sure to find something you both love that looks like it came straight from a fall-lover's Pinterest board. Pretty soon, your apartment will be Instagram #goals and looking like a autumn wonderland. It'll be the perfect place to get cozy with a Pumpkin Spice Latte, and wave hello to a brand new fall season.

1 Showcase Your Love For PSLs With These Pillow Covers Amazon Fall Decor Cotton Linen Pillow Covers $8.99 Amazon A selection of cute throw pillow covers is perfect decor for the lazy girl, because all you have to do is put them on your couch or bed for an instant upgrade. You likely don't want to spend money on pillows every season that will go into storage for most of the year. That's why these festive covers are perfect for your home. Break them out when it's time, and put them over the throw pillows you already have. Buy Now

2 An Autumn Garland Like This Will Make Your Space So Cozy Amazon Autumn 70 Inch Garland - 2 Pack $17.99 Amazon Lay this autumn garland on the fireplace mantle or over your bookcase for an instant seasonal look. This is perfect for anyone who's obsessed with the foliage. Pretty soon, you won't want to leaf your apartment, because it will look unbe-leaf-ably cozy. Buy Now

3 This Festive Table Runner Is Perfect For Your Roomie Dinners Amazon Cotton Woven Heavyweight Table Runner $8.99 Amazon A festive table runner with a vase of sunflowers in the center will make your table so Insta-worthy. This orange and white gingham runner is absolutely perfect for your Friendsgiving dinner in November, and your weekly roomie dates. It will also look amazing with a homemade pumpkin pie on top of it. (And let's be honest: Pumpkin pie is always welcome.) Buy Now

4 This Fall Banner Will Give Your Place A Rustic Feel Amazon Fall Burlap Banner $16.99 Amazon A burlap banner is a quintessential decoration that's necessary for fall. You will definitely fall in love with this affordable one from Amazon. You'll also love how easy it is to hang up on any wall to give it some autumnal spirit. Buy Now

5 Add Some Fall Spirit To Your Favorite Chair With This Throw Blanket Amazon Chanasya Super Soft Fuzzy Faux Fur Elegant Rectangular Embossed Throw Blanket $26.99 Amazon The ultimate fall evening is sitting at home with a fuzzy blanket, watching 'Hocus Pocus,' and drinking a PSL. If that sounds like perfection to you, you'll want this orange throw blanket in your place. When you're not using it to warm up on a crisp autumn night, put it on your couch or chair for an instant pop of fall color. Plus, just from the pictures alone, you can tell this blanket is super comfy and you need to wrap yourself in it ASAP. Buy Now

6 Your Cool Nights Will Glow With These Flameless LED Candles Amazon Flameless Candle LED Lights With Decorative Fall Leaves $19.99 Amazon Cinnamon and pumpkin pie-scented candles are a fall must, but in your dorm room, they might not allow real candles. That's why these flameless LED ones are perfect to bring the autumn ambiance to your place. The fall leaves will flicker and glow. Buy Now