If you're tuned in to international holidays on any level, you're most likely somewhat aware of the fact that Chinese New Year officially began on Tuesday, Feb. 5. And in honor of the annual lunar holiday, Postmates is offering free P.F. Chang's lettuce wraps in celebration of the festivities. Getting a few for yourself is beyond simple, and as long as you do one small thing, you will be able to receive a couple of free ones with your order. I don't know about you, but I — personally — am hyped beyond belief.

Celebrating the Lunar New Year is super fun — a classic celebration might involve attending a beautiful parade, giving or receiving a lucky red envelope, or simply spending a little quality time with your entire family. However, if you won't be able to do any of the above this year, Postmates and P.F. Changs are coming in clutch by bringing those who spend over $20 on their order free lettuce wraps. That's right — getting them is that easy. To do so, though, make sure to enter the promo code "pfchangs" at checkout, according to Postmates. Once you do that and place your order, you'll be good as gold. And, most importantly, you'll be full as can be. Yum.

Seriously, how good do these things look? They're honestly making my mouth water, and don't tell my bank account, but I'm in the middle of placing my order as we speak. Shh.

If you haven't already had the opportunity to use Postmates, you've definitely been missing out. The third party delivery service is available in more than 2,940 cities throughout the U.S., according to the brand, and they boast an incredibly wide selection of restaurants, grocery stores, and convenience stores to order from (over 300,000!). If you ask me, it's a total godsend after a long, hard day of work, when cooking seems totally out of the question. You can bet your bottom dollar, however, that I will 100 percent be ordering in within the next few weeks. Those lettuce wraps are soon to be mine, baby.

In addition to #TreatingYourself by ordering delivery to your doorstep, I'm all about celebrating the Chinese New Year with a couple of festive AF beauty products. From GlamGlow's Gravitymud, to Sunday Riley's Lunar New Year Skin Kit, and — of course — NARS Lunar New Year Powermatte Lip Pigment, there are so many fun ways to enjoy the holiday with a little ~self care.~ And the best part is you won't have to leave your house to do so. Count me in.

It should come as no surprise that most holidays I choose to celebrate revolve around food (shocker) and TBH, and this is one of the greatest ways to throw down for the Lunar New Year. Postmates and P.F. Changs are the partnership that this world quite literally needed, and if you can't tell, I am too excited to get me some free lettuce wraps. Amidst your festivities, maybe throw some festive beauty products in there, because self care is the best celebration a gal could ask for. If you can't tell, I'm definitely all about it.