17 Lunar New Year Beauty Products That'll Help You Celebrate With A Pamper Sesh

Much like we celebrate the New Year here in the U.S., the Lunar New Year is a cause for major celebration across Asia. And though I'm personally suffering from serious FOMO because I can't join in on the celebratory festivities overseas, there's still a way for me to enjoy in my own way at home. And since I'm the biggest beauty junkie I know, I'm pumped that the Year of the Pig comes with a slew of new Lunar New Year beauty products that are sure to bring old-world charm to all our vanities.

If the ancient Chinese tradition isn't rooted in your heritage, there are still ways to honor Chinese culture and infuse your year (and your beauty routine) with good fortune. Whether you fancy yourself a skincare enthusiast, a makeup addict, or a hair-care aficionado, you can still find a way to shop the prettiest limited-edition Chinese New Year beauty products that get you in the mood to celebrate the Year of the Pig. From adorable pig-inspired packaging to luxe red- and gold-colored products, these are all the beauty buys you need to ring in the new year, lunar style. They're almost — almost — too cute to use.

Gravitymud Firming Treatment

Gravitymud Firming Treatment Lunar New Year 2019, $59, Glam Glow

I'm obsessed with GlamGlow's Gravitymud because it provides an instant face lift (as much as possible), and peels off in one fell swoop. Glam Glow's take on the Lunar New Year version is just as satisfying, but boasts pretty limited-edition packaging.

Sunday Riley Lunar New Year Skincare Kit

Sunday Riley Lunar New Year Skincare Kit, $50, Sunday Riley

There's nothing luckier than scoring all the greats from skincare favorite Sunday Riley, amirite?

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer in Iron/Red, $400, Dyson

This blow-dryer will cost you a pretty penny, so if the original pink color wasn't your style, opt for the new fiery red option. After all, you work hard for that money, so why not invest in something that dries your hair faster and aesthetically suits you?

Benefit Cosmetics You're A Lucky Star Mini Set

Benefit Cosmetics You're A Lucky Star Mini Set, $31 Sephora

I mean, honestly, there's nothing I could say that could quite describe how cute this mini set is. Plus, the packaging doubles as a piggy bank to hold all your hongbao.

NARS Lunar New Year Powermatte Lip Pigment

NARS Lunar New Year Powermatte Lip Pigment, $25, Selfridges

This liquid lipstick is more than just a beauty product — it's a work of art, sure to dress up the inside of any clutch you carry this year.

Erno Laszlo Limited Edition Lunar New Year Skincare Set

Erno Laszlo Limited Edition Lunar New Year Skincare Set, $153, Neiman Marcus

Give the gift of amazing skin this Lunar New Year — gifting yourself counts too, FYI!

Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum

Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum Lunar New Year, $105, Sulwhasoo

This serum is sure to get you into the celebratory mood, but will continue to dress up your bathroom counter for months to come.

TonyMoly Golden Pig Honey Collagen Mask

TonyMoly Golden Pig Honey Collagen Mask, $16, Tony Moly

A golden pig filled with a collagen mask? The luck keeps rolling in!

TonyMoly Pig Sticker Mask

TonyMoly Pig Sticker Mask, $4, Tony Moly

These stickers aren't your average party decoration. They stick onto your face to deliver tons of moisture to problem areas — plus, it makes for adorable selfies.

Kiehl's Calendula Herbal Extract Alcohol-Free Toner

Kiehl's Since 1851 Calendula Herbal Extract Alcohol-Free Toner, Lunar New Year Limited Edition, $35, Bloomingdales

Keep the good luck coming with this festive toner.

Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector

Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Lunar New Year, $38, Revolve

Becca released a highlighter compact with the silhouette of a pig imprinted in the powder and I'm screaming!

MAC Powder Blush (Duo)

MAC Powder Blush (Duo), Lunar New Year Lucky Red Collection, $29, Bloomingdales

This packaging is so good, I almost don't care what's inside — luckily though, the inside is just as good!

Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Lipstick

Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Lipstick, Lunar New Year Limited Edition in 178 Rouge Vintage,$32 Bloomingdales

Drop this limited-edition bullet in your bag and you'll be ready for a chic, Instagrammable lipstick changes at all times.

SK-II Limited Edition Facial Treatment Essence

SK-II Limited Edition Facial Treatment Essence Lunar New Year, $229, Bloomingdales

If you haven't worked an essence into your current skincare routine already, let this beautiful limited-edition packaging be more inspiration to kick your regime up a notch.

Chantecaille Golden Lunar New Year Gift Set

Chantecaille Golden Lunar New Year Gift Set, $645, Bloomingdales

This is definitely a luxury product, but red at Chinese New Year is believed to bring you good fortune. So, go ahead, treat yo' self.

Givenchy Prisme Libre

Givenchy Prisme Libre Lunar New Year Edition, $60, Sephora

This color-correcting loose powder will work wonders on your face. On the other hand, this Givenchy packaging will work wonders for your spirit.

YSL Beauty Chinese New Year Face Palette Collector

YSL Beauty Chinese New Year Face Palette Collector, $47, yslbeautyus

I'm a sucker for gorgeous packaging and this gold compact embellished with red accents is calling my name.