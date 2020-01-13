Looking back on 2019, one of the highlights was the cult-favorite chicken sandwich that broke the internet and recruited a legion of new fans. The hype around the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich hasn't dwindled at all now that we're in a new decade. Popeyes’ January 2020 DoorDash deal means you can get these bad boys sent to your doorstep for free without having to pay a delivery fee, so it's safe to say that the new year is definitely looking up.

Last August, you might remember the Louisiana-based fast food chain took the country by storm when it introduced an impossibly mouthwatering take on your classic fried chicken sandwich. While it's still up for debate on what made this creation so much better than its competitors, there was no denying the Popeyes' sammie — complete with a crispy buttermilk battered chicken filet housed between to buttery brioche buns, two barrel-cured pickles, and your choice of mayo or spicy Cajun sauce — was a winner, and it sold out before returning again in November.

The only thing better than a Popeyes Chicken Sandwich is a free Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, and DoorDash is gifting customers a chance to score one on the house with its latest promo. From Monday, Jan. 13 through Sunday, Jan. 19, hungry users can open up their DoorDash apps and get a free sandwich combo meal and a $0 delivery fee when they order at least $20 worth of food on Popeyes and use the promo code "CHICKENWINNER."

Courtesy of Popeyes

In addition to crispy sandwich you know and love, you'll also get your choice of a signature side and a small beverage as part of the deal. While you do have to order $20 worth of Popeyes bites and sips to get this free combo, it's still a pretty sweet deal since you won't have to pay for delivery — and you're getting all three items completely free of charge. Unfortunately, there's a limit of one of these DoorDash promos per person, so you'll want to pick the day you choose to use yours wisely.

Because there's no such thing as too many Popeyes Chicken Sandwiches, DoorDash will also be kicking off the week with a chance to win an awards show viewing party experience catered by none other than the fried chicken chain. The company will be giving away on-theme merch like champagne glasses and swag, in addition to plenty of free chicken sandwiches, so keep an eye out for DoorDash's Twitter account and retweet the announcement of the giveaway when they post it in order to enter.

Again, both of these promos run through the end of the week, so make a note of that and plan your chicken sandwich game plan accordingly.