These Tweets About The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich’s Return Are Wild

There's no doubt that the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich won over the hearts of fast food fans this year. Now that the hugely popular menu item is back after months of being sold out, customers couldn't be more excited. Fans really aren't messing around when it comes to this menu item — just check out these tweets about the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich's return.

In an Oct. 28 Twitter post, Popeyes announced that their chicken sandwich would return to restaurants on National Sandwich Day, which happens to fall on Sunday, Nov. 3. After a long chicken-less fall, fans are pumped to be reunited with this year's hottest sandwich. The chain restaurant first introduced its chicken sandwich in August, but quickly sold out nationwide after the item became a viral sensation.

Social media is completely blowing up with memes and posts about the highly anticipated return. Popeyes fueled the conversation with a Nov. 1 video on Twitter showing Popeyes delivery trucks getting ready for the big day. Captioned "this is not a drill... We're fully stocked," fans joked that there weren't enough trucks.

Twitter user @illustrevor poked fun at the anticipated long lines at the fast food chain on Nov. 3, which will surely turn out to one of the busiest days for Popeye employees.

If you're really serious about getting your hands on a Popeye Chicken Sandwich, you'll have to get on the level of fans who are prepping the night before.

Who needs an extra hour of sleep when you know you have a mouthwatering chicken sandwich awaiting you?

Even the NFL joined in on the party, making a jab at Popeye's fans who won't let anything get in the way of their meal.

With all the buzz this menu item is getting, you might as well start calling Nov. 3 Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Day.

Just as expected, devout fans wait in line at Popeye's even before the restaurant opens on Sunday. That's some true dedication.

With lines so long, Popeye's fans aren't exactly happy. I mean, what about the customers that just want some a regular meal order?

The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich was originally meant to be a permanent addition to the menu when it was first introduced in August. However, word spread fast and fans were instantly clamoring over the product, queuing up in long lines nationwide. The sandwich eventually sold out in less than two weeks, which for fans, was a disappointingly short run for the highly anticipated menu item.

To prepare for the return of the product on Nov. 3, the company assured customers that they were ready to bring the sandwich back for good. "Across the system, franchisees have worked to increase staffing to be ready to serve guests once the chicken sandwich returns," said Felipe Athayde, president of Popeyes for the Americas, in a statement to USA Today. "We’ve learned from this experience and are looking forward to serving the Chicken Sandwich to our guests again."

Since Popeye's Chicken Sandwich is drawing so many crowds to their restaurants, it might be a good idea to wait a few days until the buzz dies down to go and grab your crispy concoction. But then again, with a sandwich that has gotten this much hype, there's no telling when that'll happen.