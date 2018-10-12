It's mid-October, which means a majority of my diet now consists of pumpkin spice-flavored everything. I make routine PSL trips and only opt for pumpkin-flavored goodies — because it's fall, so why not? To my surprise, there are actually fall-flavored goodies out there that don't taste like PSLs, and Pop Tarts is featuring them in its latest autumnal offering. That's right: Pop Tarts' Fall Variety Pack has seasonal flavors that aren't only pumpkin spice. What a concept, am I right? Before all of you PSL enthusiasts turn your heads on the variety pack, let me tell you a little bit more about it.

Pop Tarts' Fall Variety Pack doesn't include pumpkin spice-flavored treats — but that doesn't mean you won't love it. The 48-pack includes three fall flavors that'll put you into the autumn spirit just as much as pumpkin spice would. The flavors include Brown Cinnamon Sugar (24), Pumpkin Pie (12), and Chocolate Salted Caramel (12). YUM. As a true PSL advocate, I'm not even sad that this variety pack doesn't include a pumpkin spice option. I suppose the Pumpkin Pie flavor is the closest to it, and I'll happily snack on one of those instead.

(Right off the bat, I think the Chocolate Salted Caramel would be a close second in my book.)

If you're into the idea of having access to three autumn-worthy Pop Tarts at your fingertips, you can purchase a box at Walmart stores, per Delish. By the looks of it, you can also order them on Walmart.com for $9.98. When you think about it, you'll be getting 48 Pop Tarts for under $10 — and that's a pretty great deal. The product is especially great for anyone who loves the classic Brown Sugar Cinnamon flavor, because there's double the amount of those in the box.

To be completely honest, I haven't tried Pumpkin Pie or Chocolate Salted Caramel Pop Tarts yet — but I'm excited to give them a bite. As I previously mentioned, I'm a sucker for anything pumpkin-flavored — but I'm especially in love with salty desserts.

If you're also into salty-and-sweet offerings, you might be interested in a different dessert that's isn't *quite* fall-themed. I'm talking about the Salted Caramel & Chocolate Pie from McDonald's. Sure, this treat doesn't come in a variety pack that's sold as your local Walmart, but it still sounds delicious. Unfortunately, it's only being sold at Malaysian McDonald's locations — so it might be hard to get your hands on one. In the meantime, you might have better luck sticking with Chocolatey Salted Caramel Pop Tarts.

If you like Brown Cinnamon Sugar Pop Tarts, on the other hand, I have good news for you. Back in August 2018, the company re-released Brown Cinnamon Sugar Pop Tarts Cereal — and it's the ultimate breakfast food for Pop Tart enthusiasts. So, if you'd rather snack on cereal than actual Pop Tarts, that might be the option for you.

In my opinion, nothing sounds tastier than Pop Tarts' Fall Variety Pack. I'm totally gonna pick up a box during my next Walmart run and enjoy autumn with every bite.