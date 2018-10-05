I'm not a *huge* dessert person, but I absolutely adore anything sweet and salty. Seriously: If you sprinkle some sea salt onto a chocolate cookie (or anything chocolate, for that matter), I will be a happy camper. If you add caramel to it, I'll be even happier. That's why I was so freaking excited to find out about the new Salted Caramel & Chocolate Pie at McDonald's. Yes, this is a real thing — and yes, you can try it. But depending on where you live, you might have to travel halfway across the globe for a bite. If you're wondering where to get McDonald's Salted Caramel & Chocolate Pie, take a seat and allow me to explain.

Unfortunately, this dessert probably isn't on the menu at your local Golden Arches. According to Delish, the Salted Caramel & Chocolate Pie is only available at Malaysian McDonald's locations (sigh). That means you'll have to book a plane ticket to Malaysia in order to try the treat. If you have some (er, I mean, a lot) of extra cash in your wallet, go ahead and book your sweet Malaysia vacation. I'll be hanging out in the United States adding salt to my own chocolate pies with hopes that it'll taste the same.

BRB, channeling my inner Salt Bae.

OK, OK... it's obvious that my homemade salted treats won't be the same as McDonald's Salted Caramel & Chocolate Pie. Based off its description on the company's website, it seems like a dessert that's pretty hard to replicate. Apparently, the limited-edition pie is stuffed with "warm chocolate and salted caramel." By the looks of it, the dessert is literally oozing with sweetness, and I can't even imagine the joy I'd feel after taking a bite of one.

Go ahead and take another look at the pie's perfection.

Yup. If this was on the menu at U.S. McDonald's locations, you better believe I'd be a frequent visitor. (My go-to M&M McFlurry with added caramel sauce would definitely get a run for its money.)

The Salted Caramel & Chocolate Pie isn't the only salty-sweet special that Malaysian McDonald's restaurants are selling, though. The company released a Salted Caramel Desserts menu for the month of October that features sweet-and-salty treats and coffee-flavored soft serve.

Um, did I mention that coffee is my other favorite flavor? Because it is — but I digress.

Other limited-edition desserts on the October menu at Malaysian McDonald's stores include the Salted Caramel McFlurry and the Salted Caramel McFlurry Party, the Salted Caramel Sundae, and coffee-flavored soft serve. FYI, you can get the soft serve in the form of an ice cream cone or a sundae. If you get it in the sundae form, you can top it off with salted caramel or chocolate. But if you get it in a cone, you can twist it with vanilla for the perfectly balanced dessert.

If you're hoping to try these desserts without traveling to Malaysia, don't fret. Elite Daily reached out to McDonald's and asked if U.S. locations would sell the salted caramel treats in the near future — and luckily, they might. A McDonald's spokesperson says that "favorited global items could appear at the McDonald’s Global Headquarters Restaurant in Chicago," and that they let the customers be the guide. In other words, if these desserts go over well, there's a chance that they might be sold in the Windy City. Cross your fingers, because Chicago is a lot easier to get to than Malaysia.

In the meantime, I'll be salting my own desserts. Don't judge me.