There are tons of beauty products that hold a certain sense of nostalgia for me, but oftentimes, I've noticed that my former favorites don't really stand the test of time. Plenty of products I remember loving at the start of my beauty journey don't hold a candle compared to the more modern formulas I favor now. That said, there are some products that have remained at the top of the game for decades, and when I found out that one Pond’s Cold Cream is sold every 15 seconds, it occurred to me that the little green jar is most definitely one of these gems. The product is over a century old, and it works just as well as any new cleanser or makeup remover on the market. You know what they say: If it ain't broke, don't fix it, just buy 100 Cold Cream Cleansers and save the money you would've spent on overpriced, less-effective products. Facts!

If my memory serves me right, Pond's Cold Cream Cleanser ($5, walmart.com) was one of the first skincare products I ever saw my mother use. She was always a fan of luxe beauty, gravitating towards brands like La Prairie, Chantecaille, and La Mer, but when it came time to take the day off, Cold Cream was always her go-to. I remember being fascinated as she took a dollop of the cream and worked it into her skin, until the mascara on her lashes became black circles around her eyes and the white cream turned tan with her foundation. To be perfectly honest, the sight wasn't pretty, but all it took was a rinse of the product to reveal my mother's freshly cleansed, makeup-free face. This stuff got the job done, and fast.

Fast forward at least 20 years, and my mother still has a little green jar of Pond's in her bathroom, and she's not the only loyal customer. It's been a staple in the skincare routines of many for over 100 years, and according to 2018 sales information gathered by Pond's, per Allure, one Cold Cream sells in the United States every 15 seconds. When you do the math, that's 2,102,400 Cold Cream Cleansers sold each year. Wow.

Are you one of the users making this number so high? If not, maybe you should be:

What is it about this formula that keeps people coming back? For one thing, it's the unique, moisturizing texture. Most cleansers in my toiletry cabinet are gel, oil, or foam, but Cold Cream is 50% moisturizer, so it's especially gentle and nourishing, while still being noncomedogenic and hypoallergenic, so everyone can use it. It's so replenishing, in fact, that the brand recommends dry-skinned users to remove the product with a cotton pad — no rinsing required! — to reap all the bonus moisturizing benefits. And not that anyone asked, but my mother has told me numerous times that her under eye area feels significantly drier on days when she uses anything else. If you don't believe her, believe the other people buying this baby every 15 seconds, and get yourself a jar ASAP.