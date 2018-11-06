Maybe you've already done your civic duty and hit the polls, got your "I Voted" sticker, and settled down for a nice glass of something refreshing as you wait for the results to roll in. But spare a thought for all those voters still waiting to cast their ballot — many of them waiting hours in the rain. If you've still got the Election Day spirit rushing through you, you can still step up and help them out. For example, Pizza To The Polls will send pizza to voters waiting in line to cast their ballot. Seriously, everything is better with pizza.

Pizza To The Polls is a campaign that lets you send pizzas to people waiting in long lines to vote. If you go to the site, there's a form allowing you to report a long voting line, to which they will then send a pizza. You can include social media posts as evidence of how bad the line is (and apparently to give them an idea of how much pizza is needed). As of about 4:30 p.m. ET on Election Day, the campaign's 2018 tally says they've sent out more than 5,000 pizzas to over 300 polling places in 41 states. Pizza to the masses, indeed.

As of the afternoon of Nov. 6, polling places around the country are reporting long lines and trouble with voting machines, among other issues. In some places, the problems are so bad that some people are reportedly leaving without voting, while others are waiting hours. So basically, everyone who's standing around wet, grumpy, and late getting back to work while waiting to cast their ballot would probably really appreciate some pizza.

Even if your polling place was blissfully easy to navigate, you can still help out. While the pizza fund seems plentiful right now, you can still donate to send pizzas to hungry voters around the country — $20 will buy one pizza, and you can donate up to $200 (or even more!). Exercising your civic rights never tasted so good.

The 2018 midterm election is one for the books, and turnout was impressive even before Election Day. Even before the polls officially opened nationwide, more than 38 million voters cast early ballots, a major increase from the last midterm election in 2014. It's likely to have some significant effects: while Republicans currently control both chambers of Congress, Democrats are looking to flip at least the House of Representatives, while Republicans are likely to cling to the Senate, according to statistics site FiveThirtyEight. The weight of the election is increased by the fact that for many, the election is a referendum on President Donald Trump and his administration, which has mired itself in controversy around immigration, LGBTQ+ rights, and health care. The president himself has spent the last few weeks campaigning for Republicans around the country, while across the aisle, Democrats have been supported by President Barack Obama and various celebrities (including Oprah).

In a contentious political climate, it sometimes feels difficult to find common ground. Thankfully, pizza is the one thing we can still agree on in 2018.

Unless it has olives. On that, there's no compromising.