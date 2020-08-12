On National Middle Child Day, Pizza Hut is giving in-between siblings a chance to air their grievances and enjoy some free pizza while they're at it. Pizza Hut’s National Middle Child Day 2020 giveaway gives 50 lucky winners the chance to walk away with a complimentary Double It Box — and it's so easy to enter. Here's how to cast your name in the running for a cheesy prize.

From 8 a.m. through midnight CT on Wednesday, Aug. 12, entrants can try their luck at scoring a free Double It Box, which the company released just a few days earlier on Aug. 10, and usually sells for $12.99. You're basically getting two rectangular-shaped medium pizzas in one box, making it the perfect prize for middle children who've dealt with family members who don't respect their love of olives or will take all the pepperoni. Finally, you'll have a pizza pie all to yourself, which is honestly the perfect way to ring in National Middle Child Day.

To enter, share your story by tagging the @PizzaHut Twitter account, along with the hashtags #NationalMiddleChildDay and #promotion. On Aug. 13, 50 lucky winners will be randomly chosen to take home a $15 Pizza Hut e-gift card, meaning you don't have to worry about judges critiquing your middle-child woes to see how they stack up against the rest of the entrants. Each recipient will be notified via Twitter Direct Message or comment on Aug. 14, and you need to respond within two days to claim your prize.

Keep in mind that all entrants only get one entry, and the e-gift card codes are only applicable for ordering online for delivery. However, considering a pair of one-topping Double It Box pizzas ring in at $12.99, you'll have a little bit leftover if you choose to get a drink or some other add-ons. Another option is to make one pie a specialty pizza for $15.99 or upgrade both for $18.99.

Unfortunately, middle children only have until the end of the day on Aug. 12 to cast their names in the running for one medium pizza all to themselves, so don't waste any time drafting your in-between sibling stories and tweeting them out to Pizza Hut.