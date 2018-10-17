Football season is in full swing, which means that your go-to tailgating spread of wings and pizza might be putting a serious cramp on your wallet by now. So I was more than excited to hear that Pizza Hut is launching a $5 value menu featuring all of your shareable favorites for a fiver. You can dig into mouthwatering favorites like garlic knots, wings, and even the chain's new Cinnabon Mini Rolls on the cheap with the new lineup, and it's a touchdown deal your entire crew will cheer for, guaranteed.

Per a press release shared on Wednesday, Oct. 17, the pizza retailer (who happens to be the NFL's official pizza sponsor this year) revealed that your tailgating party is about to get an extra tasty kick-off, courtesy of a new $5 Lineup menu. This means that your whole gang can score hearty Hut favorites like a a medium 1-topping pizza, eight breaded bone-out wings, and stuffed garlic knots for, wait for it, just $5. A double order of salty and cheesy breadsticks and a bowl of Tuscani pasta? Just $5 each. Meanwhile, if you're looking to satisfy your sweet tooth without breaking the bank, a giant warm Hershey’s Cookie or a few of the new Cinnabon Mini Rolls await. Then, wash everything down with four Pepsi-Cola drinks ($5 for the lot), for a feast that'll make your taste buds and your bank account so happy.

Courtesy of Pizza Hut

"The $5 Lineup gives our customers what they really want, Pizza Hut pizzas for just $5," Marianne Radley, Chief Brand Officer, Pizza Hut, U.S, said in the press release. "The ability to get the best tasting pizza made right when you order it for $5 is unrivaled and there’s an incredible variety of food in this Lineup, from wings to indulgent desserts."

I did the math, and considering that a medium pepperoni pizza will normally set you back $12.74 while a Tuscani Chicken Alfredo Pasta costs $8.99, you're scoring one pretty incredible deal. That being said, there is one pretty big caveat to the lineup. To partake, you'll need to order "two or more" of the items on the special menu, according to the press release. That means you'll actually be paying $10, or $5 each, for two different entrees, which is still one incredible steal. Let's be real, were you really going to order just one pizza for a whole tailgating party? The deal lets you mix and match from among the different savory and sweet options to make sure that everyone is satisfied come game day.

Plus, with the new "Game Plan" section on the Huts Reward platform, there are more perks than ever to getting your pizza fix while cheering on your team of choice. Not only can you potentially win a football-themed prize each week (including an all-expenses paid trip for you and guest to go see the Super Bowl on Feb. 3, 2019), but you can earn points towards a free pizza with every $1 you spend on the app. Basically, there's no reason not to sign up now and keep getting rewarded for your game day feasts, because the season is far from over.