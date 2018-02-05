Super Bowl LII might be one of the most mud-slinging competitions that we've seen in the sporting event's history. The Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots both have a strong base of haters in the realm of the NFL, so we expected to see a lot of hate going around of social media. But one person we definitely did not expect to get hate tonight? The singer that performed the national anthem, who was none other than pop sensation Pink. But you better believe that any hate would not be met without her firing back, because Pink's tweets about her Super Bowl performance spell out that she has zero time for anyone's nonsense.

Pink was slated to perform the national anthem tonight just before the big game on Feb. 4. The singer delivered a stunning rendition of the nation's official song beside a large American flag that was stretched out across the field. And not to mention, hundreds of thousands of screaming football fans.

More to come...