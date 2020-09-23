Spooky season is on the horizon, and Pillsbury is giving you new sweet treats to celebrate. Pillsbury's new Funfetti Slime Cake Mix and Frosting for Halloween features slime-green colors and fun sprinkles for a ghoulish bite. Here's what to know about the new Funfetti Slime treats so you can kick off October with festive dessert.

Pillsbury announced its new Halloween-themed line of desserts on Wendesday, Sept. 23, and they offer a spooky take on the fan-favorite Funfetti products. The Funfetti Slime lineup includes a cake mix, a brownie mix, and frosting with festive colors. You can get the new Funfetti Slime Cake Mix, frosting, and brownies in the baking aisle at grocery stores nationwide through November.

First in the line is the Funfetti Slime Cake Mix, which is the first Funfetti seasonal mix featuring chocolate cake. The chocolate cake includes green, purple, orange, and white candy bits throughout. Next up is the new Funfetti Slime Frosting, which features a slime green-colored vanilla frosting and a mix of purple and black sprinkles, as well as spooky black-and-white eyeball sprinkles. Each Funfetti cake mix costs between $1.30 and $2.30 for a 15.25-ounce box, while its 15.6-ounce frostings sell for between $1.30 to $2.50 each, depending on location.

The Slime line also includes Funfetti Slime Brownie Mix, which features purple, green, and white candy pieces throughout, and sells for between $1.85 and $2.35.

Also available for Halloween is Funfetti's Halloween Cake Mix, which features its traditional white cake with orange and black candies inside. Top it off with Funfetti's Halloween Frosting, a sweet orange-colored vanilla frosting with a white, orange, and black sprinkle mix, plus cute pumpkin and bat sprinkles. If you're not sure where to find Funfetti products, you can use Pillsbury's online store finder to find a store near you.

When you head to the store for Funfetti's spooky cake mix, make sure you keep in mind the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11. If you can, use a pay ahead method such as curbside pick-up or delivery. If you do go out, wear a cloth face covering over your mouth and nose, practice social distancing, and sanitize your hands after leaving the grocery store.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.