Photos Of The 2018 Women's March In Las Vegas Are So Inspiring

One day after hundreds of thousands of people across the U.S. took to the streets to march (once again) in resistance against President Donald Trump and the policies of his administration, one more rally is being held in Las Vegas, Nevada. This year, the official Women's March is being held in Las Vegas on Sunday, Jan. 21 with the hope that its theme of "Power to the Polls" will energize voters to get more involved in the political process. As it kicks off, there is no doubt that these photos of the 2018 Women's March in Las Vegas will inspire you to make it to the polls on election day.

With the Women's March celebrating its one-year anniversary of the historic marches that took place in 2017, the organizers behind the movement are channeling that energy into the next phase of the movement. Power to the Polls is about targeting voters in swing states, and the location change to a swing state like Nevada highlights the importance of truly engaging in the political process (especially during a government shutdown taking place despite a Republican-controlled Congress). Even though the location is different from last year's Women's March in Washington, D.C., the enthusiasm for the cause remains strong.

If you need proof, all you need to do is take a look at some of the photos from the 2018 Women's March in Las Vegas to see that people are coming together to impact real change.

The stage was set early Sunday morning in Las Vegas.

People were lining up as soon as the doors opened.

Voter registration was in full swing.

And of course the attendees' sign games were on point.

The crowd turnout was serious.

And the enthusiasm was contagious.

I've already mentioned the new Power to the Polls theme being introduced this year, but it is more than just a catchy phrase. On November 6, a total of 468 seats in the U.S. Congress are up for election, according to Ballotpedia. The 33 Senate seats and 435 seats in the House of Representatives that will be on the ballot in the 2018 midterm elections could give Democrats more power than they currently have in a Republican-controlled Congress with a Republican president, Donald Trump.

Considering the location of this year's Women's March, Nevada, went blue for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, the possibility of flipping Republican Senator Dean Heller's seat to a Democrat could help shift control of the Senate, according to The Observer. Given the importance of this Senate seat, it makes sense that the Women's March decided on Nevada (a swing state) as their location to launch their voter registration tour.

In an effort to elect more women and progressive candidates (who will advocate for policies that reflect your values) to political office, the Women's March is using Sunday's event to kick-off a national voter registration tour, according to a Women's March press release. The purpose of the tour is to register new voters (especially in swing states) and to engage some of the most marginalized communities in the nation in order to give them a voice along with real and transformative political change.

Nevada was also chosen because it is home to Las Vegas, which is a city that was recently affected by the worst mass-shooting in the U.S. on Oct. 1, 2017. Given that the Women's March calls for stricter gun control laws to prevent this kind of gun violence, holding the Women's March in Las Vegas pays respect to those victims and helps to further advocate for gun laws to prevent this from happening again.

Galvanized by these causes, the 2018 Women's March in Las Vegas is proof that the movement and the message is transforming into real action.

