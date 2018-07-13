When it comes to impressing Queen Elizabeth, it can't be an easy feat. On July 12 and 13, Donald and Melania Trump are visiting the U.K., and their lengthy agenda involves a visit to the queen herself. Donald Trump has certainly established himself as a controversial president, so I was definitely interested to see how he and the queen would get along. Now that we've got an inside peek into their meeting, these photos of Queen Elizabeth with the Trumps versus Obamas reveal so much.

The queen, in her quintessential classic demeanor, greet the president and first lady on Friday with a warm smile and handshakes. The trio then stood in a row and watched the military display take place at Windsor Castle.

It's not rare that world leaders occasionally rub elbows with one another from time to time. So, the United States president and the queen of England are certainly no different. The long-standing matriarch has certainly had her fair share of presidential visits; in fact, according to The Independent, Queen Elizabeth has met with every U.S. president since 1945, with the exception of Lyndon Johnson.

The queen met with the Trumps on July 13, but rewind to a few years ago to revisit a simpler time, when Barack Obama was president. There's no denying that the Obamas are arguably one of the most charismatic families in White House history, but the queen gave both first families a warm greeting.

Trump and the queen had an amicable handshake. Chris Jackson/Getty Images News/Getty Images Thankfully, it doesn't appear that Trump gave the queen, at 92 years old, one of his signature arm-wrenching handshakes.

The Obamas first officially met Queen Elizabeth in 2009. CNN on YouTube There, they also had an amicable handshake, albeit indoors and with Prince Philip present.

In 2016, the queen greeted the Obamas with a handshake and warm smile. WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images In April 2016, former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama traveled across the pond to Windsor Castle in order to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday, and share a quick lunch. Talk about a royal affair. Leading up to the birthday celebration, Queen Elizabeth greeted the Obamas with sheer delight, and she's honestly giving me life with that kerchief. I have to say, the Obamas better consider themselves lucky that Queen Elizabeth took it upon herself to meet the couple on the green. After all, as the longest reigning British monarch it's safe to say that most people come to her.

Trump and the queen inspected the Honour Guard. WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images The president looked impressed as he took in the Honour Guard on the green, accompanied by the queen.

Michelle Obama wore a sweater in 2009. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Now, this might seem like a simple fashion choice, but it actually caused quite a stir back in 2009. Many argued that Michelle Obama was showing the queen disrespect with such a simple outfit.

Melania Trump, meanwhile, went full fashion to meet the queen. WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images Perhaps in response to the backlash Michelle faced — or perhaps because she just likes designed clothes — Melania Trump wore high fashion to meet the queen, with a pale pink Christian Dior suit.

Michelle Obama and Queen Elizabeth shared a hug in 2009. CNN on YouTube This move also caused a stir — the queen initiated a side hug with Michelle, and Michelle reciprocated with a little squeeze. It was a very abnormal PDA moment for the queen.

The Trumps stayed very formal with Queen Elizabeth. Chris Jackson/Getty Images News/Getty Images The couple kept a respectful distance from touching the queen, which would break protocol (she has to initiate it for you to be allowed to touch her, duh).

For the queen's 90th birthday in 2016, Barack Obama and her shared a toast to begin the evening. WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images There's no better way to kick of your 90th year than with a toast surrounded by close friends.... and the President of the United States. Not only did the Obama's join Queen Elizabeth for a midday lunch and tea, but the pairs finished off the day with a swanky celebration in the queen's honor. Not only do Barack Obama and Queen Elizabeth both look fabulous, but judging from this festive toast captured I think it's also safe to say they're having the time of their lives. I don't know about y'all, but I'm having serious FOMO right now.

Trump and the queen walked alongside each other outside Windsor Castle. Chris Jackson/Getty Images News/Getty Images The president and the queen looked fairly comfortable as they walked and talked together outside the castle.