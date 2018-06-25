Every month is a time to be proud of who you are, but there's only one Pride Month. It's a time for the LGBTQ+ community to celebrate, allies to cheer, and the world in general to celebrate love in all its beautiful and varied forms. Around the country, cities and communities celebrate with colorful and inclusive events that honestly, just make me wish there was a way to go to all of them. Since science hasn't figured out teleportation yet, (seriously, science, get on that), for now, these photos of Pride 2018 around the United States will have to do.

Many of the parades and events are timed to honor the anniversary of the the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York City's Greenwich Village, which is credited with kickstarting the gay rights movement. This year, with politics being what they are, many of the festivities are honoring that legacy of struggle right along with the celebrations of love — many events around the country have been given themes like "rainbow resistance" or "defiantly different."

While pride goes all month, in many places the highlight of the festivities is the Pride Parade. In New York City, more than 48,000 marchers were planning to participate in the annual parade, per AM New York. In San Francisco, there were an estimated 1 million people who attended the 2017 event, according to ABC7. While the world may be a terrible, depressing place a lot of the time, it's still important to step back and appreciate life, love, and the ability to stand up and be proud, and these joyous photos are a perfect way to do it.

New York City, New York Kena Betancur/Getty Images News/Getty Images New York's Pride parade is famous, and rightly so. The enormous event is in its 49th year, with the first iteration of the march held in 1970, a year after the Stonewall riots. This year, the parade celebrated with Grand Marshals including tennis star and equal rights champion Billie Jean King and civil rights organization Lambda Legal. In the hours leading up to the parade, which boasted the them "Defiantly Different" on June 24, more than 2 million attendees were expected, according to ABC7. That's a lot of rainbow flags, and from the photos, it looks like it was an amazing event. Kena Betancur/Getty Images News/Getty Images Things got packed — but would you want it any other way? Rob Kim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rob Kim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Seattle, Washington Up in the Pacific Northwest, Seattle had sunny skies and sunny faces for their parade on June 24. The city ran with the theme "Pride Beyond Borders," which was intended to recognize intersectionality in the LGBTQ+ community. "It celebrates our differences and our places of origin. It is also a reminder that there is still work to be done to keep LGBTQ+ individuals safe from discrimination and violence, regardless of the borders that surround them," the Seattle Pride website read.

Los Angeles, California Jennifer Peltz/AP/REX/Shutterstock Los Angeles was ahead of the curve, holding its Pride parade in West Hollywood on June 10 — nearly two weeks ahead of a lot of other major cities. Trying to show the rest of us how it's done, LA?