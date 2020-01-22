This season of The Bachelor is fully underway, which means the drama is also raging. During Week 3, Alayah Benavidez found herself at the center of scrutiny from a few of the other women in the house. The Bachelor himself, Peter Weber, even got involved, and the whole thing resulted in Alayah getting booted from the show during the night's Rose Ceremony. However, Peter's Bachelor Week 4 promo reveals audiences definitely haven't seen the last of the former pageant queen.

Alayah took up a lot of airtime during the Jan. 20 episode of The Bachelor. After she beat Sydney Hightower in Demi's Extreme Pillow Fight, Sydney questioned Alayah's tactics on the show. That started a snowball effect of basically everyone in the Bachelor Mansion coming forward with a (mostly negative) opinion about Alayah and her supposedly-fake persona. Once Peter caught wind of it all, he ended up spending basically the whole pre-Rose Ceremony pool party trying to get to the bottom of it. After speaking with pretty much all the women in the house about Alayah (including a very telling revelation by Victoria P.), Peter was left super-conflicted about the controversial contestant, especially because he had been feeling such a strong connection with her.

In the end, Peter decided to let Alayah go, but right after the Rose Ceremony, he questioned his own decision, saying he didn't feel good about sending her home. Well, based on the promo for the Jan. 27 episode, it looks like Peter's decision didn't stick anyway. Check it out for yourself below:

ABC on YouTube

The new promo cuts right to the chase, showing Alayah making a splashy return that sends shockwaves throughout the rest of the group. Clearly, the women are not happy about this new development, and stuff is going to go down. In one clip, Victoria Fuller tells Alayah she's fake with such viciousness in her voice, I can't even imagine what Alayah's response is going to be.

ABC

But the most dramatic moment happens when Peter says, "I'm worried that all these girls are just gonna walk out, and I don't blame them," and then soon after there's a shot of the women doing just that. TBH, it looks like Peter's attachment to Alayah might be so much of an issue, it could keep him from possibly finding love with anyone else. Fans will have to catch the new episode to see how this all pans out.

Season 24 of The Bachelor continues on Monday, Jan. 27, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.