Wondering what's really going on between Bachelor Nation's newest Instagram official couple? Well, Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan's body language on Instagram says a lot. ICYMI: Weber and Flanagan became Instagram official on May 3 when Weber posted a picture of himself flying a plane with Flanagan as his co-pilot.

"These two are tight," says Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence, after examining the picture. "He's pulling her in so close — if they were any closer she wouldn't have room to breathe!"

If you're thinking, "hmm... he's pulling her close while he's flying a plane? Seems kind of dangerous," you're right. It is definitely dangerous, which Brown believes says a lot about Weber. "It also shows lots of confidence from him," she says. "They're in what could be a dangerous situation with him piloting the plane."

These two aren't afraid to handle a little discomfort, either. "They can't really whisper in each other's ears because of the headsets they're wearing," Brown notes. "And both of them have gone to considerable effort to be this close — see how her seat is way back and his is way forward? So this isn't as causal as it may seem."

Check out the picture, which he captioned "You caught me. Let the adventure begin 💫," for yourself here:

While Bachelor Nation fans have been shipping them since they were spotted blatantly ignoring Chicago's social distancing guidelines to get their flirt on by the lake, the post marked Weber's first public acknowledgement of their official relationship.

During an appearance on the April 7 episode of The Viall Files, Weber told host and fellow Bachelor alum Nick Viall that he's quarantining with Flanagan in Chicago but maintained that they weren't in a relationship.

"Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely. We're not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I'd be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened. Of anyone, I'm the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship. I just had an engagement that didn't work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn't work out. That's why right now, I'm just taking it really, really slow."

John Fleenor/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

Looks like something changed between now and then because a couple-y picture paired with the caption "you caught me" is pretty much as officially cuffed as it gets.