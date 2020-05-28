I'm still not quite sure what to make of Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan's relationship, and I don't think I'm the only one. In a surprise move, the star of The Bachelor Season 24 ended up getting together with the fan fave only after proposing to (and breaking up with) Hannah Ann Sluss, then dating Madison Prewett for approximately three minutes. While I unfortunately don't have the inside scoop on this couple, I do know that the best zodiac signs to third-wheel Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are Aquarius, Libra, and Sagittarius. Sorry, Barb. As much as you'd probably love to accompany these two on a date, I'm afraid your Virgo vibes aren't a great fit.

Weber's birthday is Aug. 4, which makes him a vivacious Leo. Flanagan was born on Feb. 25, which makes her a dreamy Pisces. TBH, these two are a total astrological mismatch, so anyone who tags along on their adventures should probably be able to get along well with both lions and fish. While it helps that Flanagan isn't nearly as emotional or irrational as your typical Pisces, Weber is def a loud-and-proud Leo, and here's why Aquarians, Libras, and Sags can hang with a Pisces-Leo pairing better than anyone.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18) Aloof Aquarians don't usually see eye-to-eye with mushy Pisceans, but Aquarius, Pisces, and Leo can agree on at least one thing: Individuality is essential. These intense signs understand and celebrate everyone's differences, and because these three are so different from one another, this trio will likely engage in some pretty epic (yet good-natured) debates. An Aquarius may be a better fit for a Leo, but since Flanagan isn't majorly emosh, she's more likely to hit it off with an Aquarius than a traditional Pisces. Aquarians are totally unpredictable, and these three may just forge an unpredictably strong bond.

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22) Just like with Aquarians, diplomatic Libras are more likely to get along with Leos than impressionable Pisceans. However, if one thing can bond these three signs, it's their shared optimism. Libra, Leo, and Pisces all have reputations as idealists, and all that positivity is sure to create good vibes when these three get together. Libras, in general, are easygoing individuals, and as seekers of balance, they work hard to keep the peace in all social situations. If a Libra sensed any tension between Weber and Flanagan, they could easily turn on the charm and smooth over the situation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21) Perhaps the only sign who can bond with Leo just as well as Pisces is Sagittarius. Laid-back, fun-loving Sags flourish in just about any social situation, and when the archers of the zodiac get together with Leos and Pisces, their shared spontaneity is sure to make for some good times (as well as some trouble-making). This creative trio will likely never run out of things to do together, and because they're all kind, genuine people at heart, they're unlikely to encounter much conflict. Sags are pretty much the ultimate third wheel, no matter how mismatched the couple they're joining.