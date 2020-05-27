Peter Weber's 3 Most Compatible Zodiac Signs Make So Much Sense

No matter what your feelings are on The Bachelor's Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan, there's no ignoring the fact that, astrologically-speaking, these two are from an ideal match. Pilot Pete is a loud-and-proud Leo, while his attorney boo is a soft-spoken Pisces, and sadly, opposites don't tend to attract in this pairing. Even though both signs want a fairytale romance, a Pisces-Leo relationship doesn't traditionally have a happily-ever-after ending. Astrology isn't everything, of course, but according to the stars, the zodiac signs most compatible with Peter Weber are Aquarius, Aries, and Gemini. Sorry, Kelley, but the fish of the zodiac simply can't hang with lions.

Weber was born on Aug. 4, which makes him one of the most showy, extraverted, and assertive zodiac signs. These lovers of drama are all about excitement, which is likely why the pilot invited Hannah Brown to join the Season 24 cast... and why he eliminated Alayah Benavidez twice... and why he proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss, broke up with her, dated Madison Prewett for a hot second, and then hooked up with Flanagan. (Whew!) Lions love romance just as much as they love conflict, and here's why Aquarians, Aries, and Gems are the signs most likely to romance a Leo.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18) Noel Vasquez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Aquarius and Leo prove that opposite really do attract sometimes. These two signs are directly across from each on the zodiac wheel, so while they may seem like an unexpected pairing, both signs are unmatched when it comes to how much passion and intensity they bring into romantic relationships. Though they love without reservation, these signs also require plenty of freedom and space, and because they respect each other's boundaries, they rarely tire of each other's company. Both Aquarians and Leos value individuality and intellect above all else, so when these two get together, they push each other to be their best selves.

Aries (March 21—April 19) When these two fire signs come together, they seriously sizzle. Despite having headstrong personalities, the ram and the lion of the zodiac are amazingly compatible, thanks to their shared confidence and fiery personalities. Sexually, these two make a near-perfect match, but they aren't just a fire pairing between the sheets. Leos and Aries always know what they want, and when these two decide they want each other, it's pretty impossible to extinguish that flame. Admittedly, these two have the potential to get into some pretty heated arguments, but Leos and Aries fight even harder to make their relationship to last.

Gemini (May 21—June 20) Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Playful and high-spirited, Geminis and Leos tend to bring out the best in each other. These two are both known for their rationality and optimism, so even when they do disagree (which is a rarity, TBH), Leos and Gems don't allow their emotions to get the best of them. Though Lions are known for being a bit stubborn and inflexible, an adaptable Gemini is usually down to do whatever their Leo boo desires, and together, they're sure to enjoy plenty of laughs and silliness. When you bring together two creative, energetic, and loving individuals, great things are bound to happen.