What’s going on with Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale, you guys? Are they dating? Are they just pulling everyone’s chains? Well, whatever is going on, Davidson isn’t giving away any clues. He actually had a huge opportunity to confirm or deny romance rumors when a fan heckled him at his Pete Davidson & Friends show at Tarrytown Music Hall on Saturday, Jan. 12. But he didn’t. Pete Davidson’s reaction to a fan yelling “Kate Beckinsale” at him during his show was surprisingly “sheepish,” at least according to a report from Us Weekly. Elite Daily reached out to Davidson's team for confirmation on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

In a Jan. 15 report from Us Weekly, a source who was at the show explained that Davidson had a rather muted reaction when a fan yelled “Kate Beckinsale” at him. According to the source, Davidson simply “smiled sheepishly and said, ‘yes.’” That doesn’t give much away in terms of all the romance rumors surrounding Davidson and Beckinsale, but it at least plants a seed of mystery about what the real story is. Such is the mystery and intrigue of celeb dating!

The fan who heckled Davidson was Christina Vazquez of New Paltz, according to PopCrush. In an interview with the outlet, she revealed that she yelled “Kate Beckinsale” to keep things light. "The show was taking a dark and depressing turn and I just wanted to remind Pete that something great is happening in his life right now," Vazquez said.

So, even if the romance rumors about Davidson, 25, and Beckinsale, 45, aren’t true, at least the reminder of them brought Davidson a smile. Good work, Christina!

For those of you not in the know, Davidson and Beckinsale were reportedly flirting at an event they both attended for the Golden Globes in early January 2019. According to a Jan. 7 report from Us Weekly, the two stars were engrossed in conversation throughout the night and even followed each other around! Elite Daily reached out to Davidson and Beckinsale's teams previously for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

“Kate and Pete were flirting at the InStyle party and she was following him around a bit and waiting for him,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “People approached her and she didn’t want to talk to anyone else.”

The source also explained that although Davidson was paying close attention to Beckinsale, he did step away from her for a moment to engage with fans. According to the source, Davidson and Beckinsale didn’t show any tell-tale signs of romance such as holding hands, but “it definitely seemed like Kate was interested in him.”

So, what’s that all about? Are they? Aren’t they? Whatever the situation is, it would be great to see Davidson step out onto the dating scene once again! After all, he’s had a pretty rough go on social media since his relationship with Ariana Grande came to a startling halt in October 2018.

As for Beckinsale, well, Us Weekly reports that she spent the holidays with her ex Michael Sheen with whom she shares a 19-year-old daughter. And back in September 2018, she was seen with another ex, Matt Rife, who’s more than 20 years her junior. So, she’s more or less on the market for a new beau! It would be interesting if she and Davidson actually did get together. Only time will tell!