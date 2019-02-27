Pete Davidson's Reaction To A Fan Joking About Mac Miller's Death Was So On Point

Pete Davidson is the hero we all need, you guys. Like, for real. On Feb. 25, the comedian was performing some of his new stand-up material at the South Orange Performing Arts Center in New Jersey, when a heckler in the audience tried to make a joke out of Mac Miller's death. The rapper, who previously dated Ariana Grande, died back in September 2018 of an accidental overdose while Davidson was engaged to the pop star. So what was Pete Davidson's reaction to a fan joking about Mac Miller's death? He kicked the dude the hell out of his show. Well done, Pete!

OK, so here's what went down, according to audio obtained by TMZ. Davidson started off a joke with the line, "My friend died in my apartment," and the heckler jumped in and yelled back "Mac Miller" in response.

So awful, right?

"Jesus Christ, who's that guy?" Davidson then asked the crowd. "We're getting him out. Point out the guy who's a f*ckface. Go get him. I'll wait. I'll wait. I will not continue. I'll leave. So if you want the show to continue, call out the person who did it and go get him the f*ck out. Give him his money back and get him the f*ck out. I don't deal with that sh*t at my show. I have to deal with that enough."

You can listen to the whole thing here:

TMZ on YouTube

The fact that Davidson immediately stopped his show and urged the crowd to point out this guy so security could remove him was legit amazing. But it wasn't all that surprising, given that Davidson has been very vocal in the past about both his mental health and getting bullied online.

Back in December, the SNL star opened up on Instagram in a raw and emotional (but now-deleted) post about all the negative attention he was receiving in the wake of his breakup with Grande.

Here's what he wrote:

I've kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything. I'm trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference. Especially in today's climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind boggling. I've been getting online bullied and in public for 9 months. I've spoken about BPD [Borderline Personality Disorder] and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth. I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't. I'm upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is — I see you and I love you.

So powerful. And while it's really sad that Davidson had to even post something like this and later deal with a heckler who thinks it's funny to joke about Mac Miller's death, I'm really glad he chose to stand up and speak out for what's right on both occasions.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.