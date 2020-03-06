Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's whirlwind relationship ended in October 2018, but it seems like there's one thing still lingering behind: the paparazzi. Pete Davidson's quote about Ariana Grande making him famous are kind of a lot. (You know, in that uncomfortable truth kind of way.)

On March 5, Davidson appeared on Hot Ones to eat spicy wings and answer even spicier questions. During the interview, he dished on the aftermath of his high-profile split from Grande, noting his disdain for paparazzi.

"It's really annoying ‘cuz, like, I live in Staten Island and they come there now—‘cuz, like, Ariana Grande made me all famous and stuff," he said in a moment of brutal honesty. "It's all her fault. It is. She sent the wolves. She made me — created me, whatever they say."

Even though the comedian joked about being followed by the paparazzi, he's not a fan of them, especially when his family is around.

"It sucks. It’s embarrassing, because I have a family that, like, my mom has to go to work, you know, and there’s these f*ckin’ weirdos outside, and it’s embarrassing and it sucks," he said.

It also sucks to be followed by the paparazzi when you're stoned (and probably experiencing weed-induced paranoia), according to Davidson.

In spite of all the unwanted attention, Davidson said he doesn't care what the media thinks of him.

"I don't really try to dress. I used to when I had the ‘Gram," he said. "‘Cuz you just scroll through…and you're like, ‘Ooh, off-white shoes. I guess that's what the cool kids are wearing.' And then you realize, when you're not online, that's what broke kids think that's what rich people should wear and it's lame... It's a really great feeling once you finally just give up."

Davidson's remarks on Hot Ones are just a few of the bold statements he's made about Grande and their relationship. He made plenty more in his Netflix special Alive From New York, which premiered on Netflix on Feb. 25.

Considering the impact Grande had on Davidson's life (they were going to get married at one point, y'all), it makes sense he's still talking about it.