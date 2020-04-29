If you're worried about how Perrie Edwards is handling those Gigi Hadid baby rumors, don't be, because apparently, Zayn Malik's ex is thriving. During an April 29 appearance on Australia's The Kyle & Jackie O Show, which occurred just hours after the news broke about Gigi Hadid's rumored pregnancy, Perrie Edwards' interview with the hosts proved that she's doing more than OK. Though her new BBC One reality competition series, Little Mix: The Search, was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Edwards has still been "having the time of [her] life" — and that has something to do with her boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

While chatting with hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O, Edwards confessed that she's enjoying their downtime. "I've never spent so much time with my boyfriend," she said. "I've never spent so much time in my house, and I've never had so much time on my hands just to do stuff that I've always wanted to do." It seems clear to me that Hadid and Malik's maybe baby isn't getting her down. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for Malik and Hadid about the pregnancy rumors but did not hear back. However, multiple sources have reportedly confirmed the news to Us Weekly, TMZ, and Entertainment Tonight.)

In Nov. 2015, four months after calling off his two-year engagement with Edwards, Malik started up a romance with model Gigi Hadid, and they've been dating on-and-off ever since. Just about a year later, rumors started circulating about Edwards and English footballer Oxlade-Chamberlain after he was spotted in the audience during Little Mix's performance on The X Factor. By early 2017, the two were IG official, and over the past three years, she hasn't been shy about showing off her love for her man. They even recently nailed a TikTok challenge together, which is pretty much the 2020 definition of #couplegoals.

Considering Edwards and her Liverpool boo have been doing long-distance for a while, being quarantined together is a big change. During a March 2020 interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Edwards spoke about the challenges of living in London and having such a packed schedule. "My boyfriend only lives in Manchester, but it is like he lives f*cking ages away," she said. "As soon as we get a day off, the thought of having to drive to Manchester is an effort. But because I want to make it work and I absolutely adore him, I just grin and bear it."

Edwards is apparently living her best life right now, and I couldn't be happier for her. It's probably tough hearing that your ex-fiancé may be expecting a baby with someone else, but it's been nearly five years since Malik and Edwards' split, and it seems to me that she's fully moved on. Sorry, folks. No drama to see here.