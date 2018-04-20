People Who Love The Beach Never Worry About These Things

With summer coming so soon, many of us are ready to put some beach days in the books. The ocean just seems to leave us feeling refreshed on those long, hot days. Some of us love packing up a cooler with fresh fruit and snacks, and road tripping to the coastline whenever we can. The people who love the beach, in particular, find so much happiness in the sea and never really worry about a few things in life.

The only worry that's really on their minds is winter. The season that's full of snow seriously disrupts their lifestyle, and they're constantly taking trips to where the weather is always warm. These are the people who know about all of the sweet deals to the Caribbean, and have the most tropical pictures on their social media outlets. Seriously, their passports and suitcases are already jam-packed with flip flops, sundresses, and bathing suits with the brightest floral designs. When they studied abroad, they spent their weekends relaxing on the beautiful beaches of Europe and checking out all of the cool coves. Life is always better on the sand, and lucky for these people, there are four worries they will always leave with the waves.

1 Getting Sandy Giphy Some of us aren't always about the sandy lifestyle. You can always tell when you've been to the beach, because you'll find remnants of it in your bag for weeks to come. The second you get in the shower to wash away all of that sunscreen, you're pouring jars worth of sand onto your bathroom floor. Some people seriously can't stand the sandy feeling, but the ones who love the beach can't get enough of it in between their toes. They'll pull up into the parking lot, and already have their sandals off before they even reach the sand. You can always see these girls sporting beach waves in their hair, because they let the wind blow all that salt air right into their messy buns.

2 Making Friends Giphy You meet all kinds of people at beach bashes and barbecues, and these girls know how to be social. When it's sunny out, the world seems to be in such a beautiful mood, so you're bound to make a few friends even just casually hitting around a volleyball. These girls have rented cottages in the past, and have lifelong friends from summer vacations spent by the sea. Being so bright and radiating the best vibes always attracts a cool crowd. The people who love the beach don't worry about making connections, and are likely the Leos in their friend crew. The spotlight of social situations doesn't scare them away, and they're always looking to make somebody else laugh.

3 Taking Chances Giphy Taking chances is what life is all about, and in the summertime, there's always so much opportunity for new experiences. Whether these girls are down by the beach, or spending time in the city, they're always ready to try something new. They understand that the world is wide, and adventure is always out there. They'll be the first ones in your crew to take the leap when you're going cliff-diving, and they always sign up for the excursions when they're taking a trip. There so much left to be explored in the ocean alone, and they're trying to cover as much sand as possible while they're 20-something.