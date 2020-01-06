There were no royals in attendance at the 2020 Golden Globes, but the fashion trends on the red carpet served a lot of Big Princess Energy, that's for sure. If you didn't notice, pastels and puffy sleeves were trending at the Golden Globes in a big way, and all the most stylish stars in Hollywood were living out their Disney princess fantasies via dramatic, voluminous sleeves and sweet, powdery pastel hues. While I love a sexy, slinky red carpet moment as much as the next fashionista, I really liked that so many stars decided to show their sweeter side this time around.

While not everyone opted to try pastels and puffy sleeves together, some did, and those stars are at the top of my Best Dressed list this year. Looking at you, Dakota Fanning! Still, even those not brave enough to fully commit did take on at least one of the two trends — Beyoncé in puffy golden sleeves? Iconic! Sofia Carson in layers of pastel pink tulle? A moment! If you didn't catch the carpet in full last night, I've taken the liberty of rounding up some of the best looks worth swooning over, so you can have all the pastel, puffy-sleeved inspo you need in one convenient spot. Feel free to bookmark this and revisit it when it's time to shop for your spring wardrobe!

Let's start with the stars who wore both pastels AND puffy sleeves. Dakota Fanning was a lilac dream in Dior Couture by Maria Grazia Chiuri:

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

And Bel Powley's ruffled Miu Miu look was one of the most unique of the night:

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

The voluminous sleeves on Cate Blanchett's pastel yellow Mary Katrantzou gown certainly turned heads:

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

And now, for the babes who ditched the sleeves but leaned into pastels, including Kirsten Dunst in custom Rodarte:

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Karen Pittman in Malaysian couturier Khoon Hooi, with a pastel pink-to-orange ombre skirt moment:

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Sofia Carson in Giambattista Valli, serving pastel pink va-va-volume:

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Molly Sims gave powder blue a go in this intricate Marchesa moment:

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

OK, now let's get back to the puffy sleeves, shall we? I kind of miss them! The biggest surprise of the night was Beyoncé's appearance, and girl gave us some sleeves to be remembered. She skipped the red carpet, but still dressed for the occassion.

I caught a glimpse of her angelic golden Schiaparelli Couture sleeves via Twitter stans:

Personally, though, Olivia Colman's elegant red Emilia Wickstead dress had some of my fave puffy sleeves of the night:

Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media/Getty Images

But believe me, Jodi Comer's green Mary Katranzou moment was a close second:

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

I loveed the rich jewel tone of Isla Fisher's puffy-sleeved Monique Llhuillier gown:

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

And Janina Gavankar's color-blocking Georges Chakra moment drew tons of attention to her puffy blue sleeves:

Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media/Getty Images

Last but not least, a bit of patterned puff, courtesy of Kaitlyn Dever's floral Valentino masterpiece:

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Could a puffier, more pastel Golden Globes red carpet have existed? I think not!