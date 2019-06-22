If you're as big of a BTS fan as most ARMYs are, you most likely get excited when BTS' music comes up in any situation, not just a BTS performance. Well, that's exactly what happened during the weekend of June 22. In the Philippines on his tour, famous Korean actor Park Bo Gum surprised fans with a live performance of a beloved BTS song. Park Bo Gum's performance of BTS' "Boy With Luv" will absolutely blow you away, and it might make you wonder whether Gum might also try his hand at a dance career.

As part popular K-Drama actor's Asian tour, which kicked off in January, Gum arrived Manilla, Philippines for a fan meet and greet at at the Mall of Asia Arena, an indoor stadium within the Mall of Asia, according to ABS-CBN, a media outlet in the Philippines. At the meet and greet, Gum decided to mix things up a bit my dancing to one of BTS' hit songs, "Boy With Luv," off their most recent album Map of the Soul: Persona. First of all, let me just say that Gum's performance was incredible. It's no easy feat to keep up with RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook's dance moves, but Gum did a pretty great job. With a bright yellow and green shirt on, surrounded by some backup dancers, Gum danced to a shortened version of "Boy With Luv" with so much of the original choreography BTS uses when they perform.

But don't take my word for it, check out Gum's "Boy With Luv" performance in Manilla, which ran just over a minute.

Twitter user @SlytheReine, one of the people who posted the video of Gum and his on-point dance moves, wrote, "PARK BO GUM DANCED BOY WITH LUV IN #ParkBoguminMnl AND MY HEART IS STILL BEATING SO FAST!" Honestly, same.

Seriously, fans were here for it.

When you hear who trained Gum to dance so well, the perfection of his dance moves will make more sense. In the same tweet where @SlytheReine posted the video of Gum dancing, @SlytheReine also wrote that Kim Taehyung, aka BTS member V, taught Gum well. Gum pretty much confirmed this when he told the Manilla crowd, "Tae-Tae taught me this," according to Korean pop culture website Soompi. He added, "I worked hard to learn and practice the choreography, and Taehyung gave me some tips," per Soompi.

This blending of two worlds makes total sense when you consider that BTS and Gum's friendship goes way back. Fans believe that Gum first met BTS when he hosted South Korean music television show Music Bank, where BTS has performed several times. Gum reportedly developed a close friendship with the boys after that and became especially close to V when he joined the 2016 K-Drama, Hwarang. Recently, Gum even surprised BTS at their Hong Kong concert, where Gum revealed that he bought his own tickets to support his friends.

A BTS performance wasn't all Gum had up his sleeve at his Manilla meet and greet. According to Soompi, the actor performed dance covers of TWICE’s "What Is Love?" and SEVENTEEN’s "Pretty U," and he actually sang a live rendition of IU’s "Through the Night." Honestly, if this K-Drama star were to switch over to K-Pop, no one would even be mad.