Not that anyone should have expected anything less, but Paris Hilton's engagement ring from Carter Reum is extremely extra in all of the best ways. Hilton spilled the deets on her massive rock from fiancé Reum during a March 2 appearance on On Air With Ryan Seacrest. "It's emerald cut and it's called, 'The Paris'," she revealed, adding that Reum designed it with Jean Dousset. Who's Dousset, you ask? Oh, you know, according to People, he's just casually "the great-great-grandson of famed French jeweler Louis Cartier."

After noting that she's "so obsessed with it," Hilton added "it has, like, 15 diamonds going around and then inside it has a "P" with a sapphire. So, if you open it, it's like a P."

Needless to say, Hilton is pleased with her ring. "He did good," she gushed. "I'm so happy."

Hilton announced that she and Reum had gotten engaged on with an Instagram post on Feb. 17. Alongside a little slideshow of photos from the special day, Hilton wrote:

When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. 💫 My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. 🏝️ As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. 💍 I said yes, yes to forever ❤️ There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with. ✨ To see more photos of my birthday dream come true, visit ParisHilton.com. Here's to Love - the Forever Kind 💋 #Engaged#SheSaidYes

During a March 1 appearance on Paris' This Is Paris podcast, Paris' sister Nicky revealed Carter asked for her blessing before proposing.

"So, we were at lunch and you got up from the table to go and use the bathroom, and he got up and came and sat next to me and said 'I have two quick questions. Number one: Will you give me your blessing to marry Paris?'" The following question was whether she and the rest of her family would join them on the private island where he was planning on proposing to surprise Paris after he popped the question.

Nicky recalled, "I quickly said yes to both and we got dressed and we were down hiding in the beach."

Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

During a Feb. 22 episode of This Is Paris, Paris opened up about how special it was for her to have her family there on her special day. "Then, out of the bushes all of the sudden, my sister, her husband, my brother, his wife, his mom, and his brother came out," she said of the moment after he asked her to marry him, later adding that "it was so nice that he thought to have our families there to be there to celebrate the moment and they were all, like, spying on us from the bushes, which I thought was cute."

So happy for this family!