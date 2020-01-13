Parasite did not have to do any sneaking around to make a massive splash at theaters in 2019, and now it's getting lots of attention from the 2020 Oscars. With six nominations, Parasite definitely stands out as one of the big movies being honored this year, and its most exciting nods came in a category several fans were worried it would be shut out of. Luckily, Parasite's 2020 Best Picture Oscar nomination proved the movie was so good, it deserved a spot in the major category... and several more, of course.

When the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announced a change in title for the Best Foreign Language Film to what is now known as the Best International Feature Film, fans of Bong Joon Ho's social thriller feared Parasite would be left out of the Best Picture race and instead featured only in that category. Historically, the Academy Awards very rarely nominate a film that is not in English for Best Picture, hence the existence of the formerly titled Best Foreign Language Film category. Since Parasite is a Korean movie, fans feared it would only be nominated in the Best International Feature Film category, and not Best Picture. That's why it was such a joy to hear Parasite will compete in the biggest category of the awards ceremony this year.

CJ Entertainment

The dual nomination in Best Picture and Best International Feature Film marks the sixth time a movie has scored a nomination in both categories (if you're counting the latter category's former name). The only other films to earn this distinction have been: Z (1969), Life Is Beautiful (1998), Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000), Amour (2012), and Roma (2018). Parasite's big nomination also makes history has the first time a Korean film has ever been nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars.

Bong's psychological thriller told the story of a poor family who schemed their way into lucrative jobs in a rich household, only to discover a dark secret hidden underneath all the nice things. Along with its Best Picture and Best International Feature Film nominations, Parasite is also up for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, and Best Film Editing.

The 2020 Academy Awards will air on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC.