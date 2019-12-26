Here's Where To Stream 'Parasite' If You're In The Mood To Scream

The year 2019 will be remembered as a watershed moment in cinema. No less than eight movies crossed the billion-dollar mark in worldwide ticket sales. But there was another film that also set records, which was neither a blockbuster film nor a franchise installment. Parasite, the first Korean film to win the Palme d'Or, set the record for the Biggest Specialized Limited Opening. With a 99% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it's *the* film to check out before awards season. So, where can you stream Parasite over the holiday if you're looking to find out what the fuss is about?

The problem is, Parasite is still in theaters. That might seem odd to moviegoers — many of whom never saw the title open in their areas. But that's because the film wasn't originally put out as a wide release across the United States.

Parasite's official debut is listed as May 21, 2019, but that was at the Cannes Film Festival in Europe. (That's also where it won the Palme d'Or, the first film to win on a unanimous vote since 2013's Blue Is The Warmest Colour.) It then went on to open in its home country of South Korea on May 30.

But as a foreign language film, distributors saw it as a hard sell, and though Neon picked it up for distribution across the western world, it didn't schedule the film for a wide release. The movie opened in the U.S. on Oct. 11, billed as a Halloween-type suspense thriller. As noted above, for a "Specialized Limited Opening" (mostly in Los Angeles and New York), it shattered records. But there are entire swathes of the country where the movie never played.

NEON on YouTube

Without a Netflix deal, Parasite won't arrive on most streaming services until after the new year, when it hits DVD and Blu-ray on Jan. 14. That includes streaming on FandangoNow, where it'll be available to watch as many times as you want on Jan. 14, too.

So, if you want to watch the critically-acclaimed hit, you'll have to wait a few weeks, when the movie will arrive on Amazon and other places to stream, rent, or buy.

Parasite is nominated for three Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language, Best Director for Bong Joon Ho, and Best Screenplay for Bong Joon Ho and co-writer Han Jin Won. The Golden Globe Awards air on Jan. 5, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.