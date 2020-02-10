The 2020 Oscars were Bong Joon Ho's night, and that was very clear throughout the ceremony. The South Korean director made a massive splash in 2019 with his groundbreaking thriller Parasite, and the Academy totally took notice of the film's impact. These tweets about Parasite's Oscar wins prove that everyone joined the so-called "Bong Hive" on Sunday night.

After Parasite came out in the middle of 2019, it inspired a devoted fandom to the film and, most emphatically, its joke-cracking director. As it gained traction throughout awards season, the online Bong Hive only grew more and more, and the collection of fans had their biggest night ever on Sunday, Feb. 9 during the Oscars. Parasite entered the big night with six nominations, and although the film lost out on the Best Production Design and Best Film Editing awards, it took home the Best International Feature Film trophy, and Bong himself took to the stage to accept the Best Original Screenplay and Best Director awards. On top of all those wins, Parasite actually took home the top honor of the whole night: Best Picture.

With four Oscar wins, including the highly coveted Best Picture award, Parasite was easily the biggest standout at the 2020 Academy Awards, and it was clear that everyone in the room was all in for the movie getting its much-deserved recognition as well. When the lights went off during Parasite's Best Picture acceptance speech, the whole crowd chanted "Up!" to get the producers to turn the lights back on and allow the movie's team to continue speaking.

Pretty much all of Twitter was extremely hype about the big wins, especially the dedicated Bong Hive. Check out all the best Bong Hive celebration tweets below:

Parasite's first win went down in Oscars history as the first Oscar for a South Korean film, and clearly that momentum only kept going throughout the night. In his acceptance speeches, Bong joked about how he could not wait to grab a drink after the ceremony was over, and now that he's got the Best Picture Oscar, it sure seems like he's going to enjoy himself a lot more tonight.